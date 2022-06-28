Sports News Roundup: Former champion Halep makes winning return to Wimbledon; U.S. seeking WNBA star Griner's return from Russia, Sullivan says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sailing-Kiteboarder Hooft sets sights on Paralympic recognition

Soaring 30 feet above the waves gives Dutch para kiteboarder Willem Hooft some of the freedom he lost five years ago in a motorcycle accident, as he now travels the world to grow the sport as a professional athlete. Hooft was part of a Para Development Program (PDP) event exclusively for kiteboarding at Lake Garda, Italy, last weekend as the sport's governing body World Sailing looks to nurture a discipline showing plenty of promise.

Tennis-Former champion Halep makes winning return to Wimbledon

Former world number one Simona Halep returned to Wimbledon for the first time since winning the 2019 title and picked up exactly where she left off with an impressive 6-3 6-2 win over dangerous Czech Karolina Muchova on Tuesday. The cancellation of the tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a calf injury last year meant the 30-year-old Romanian never got to defend the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Tennis-Berrettini joins Wimbledon missing list in decimated men's draw

When the name of the 2022 men's singles champion is etched on to the Wimbledon honours board in 12 days time some might argue an asterisk should be inserted alongside it. Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 left an already-depleted men's draw missing yet another standout name.

Tennis-Gauff hangs tough to reach Wimbledon second round

Coco Gauff made sure she was not thrown off course by the noisy racket created by Nick Kyrgios in a nearby court or by the fact she managed to convert only four of 25 break points as she reached the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday. With Australian hot-head Kyrgios up to his usual antics, yelling at the umpire and involved in heated exchanges with other officials during his first-round match, the commotion from Court Three might have distracted Gauff as she lost the opening seven points to Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

U.S. seeking WNBA star Griner's return from Russia, Sullivan says

The United States is actively trying to resolve WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, reiterating Washington's call for Moscow to release her. "The United States government is actively engaged in trying to resolve this case and get Brittney home," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, declining to give any details.

Motor racing-Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment

Lewis Hamilton called for action to change "archaic mindsets" after a racist remark about him by Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet emerged on social media, triggering widespread condemnation. In a Brazilian interview on YouTube in November, Piquet, 69, used a racial slur when referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

MLB roundup: Rockies' Chad Kuhl shuts out Dodgers

Chad Kuhl pitched the first shutout and first complete game of his career, scattering three hits as the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Monday in Denver. Kuhl (5-5) kept the Dodgers off balance all night while striking out five without walking a batter in a 102-pitch effort.

Tennis-Williams sisters are legends, not me, says Swiatek after 36th straight win

With her first-round victory at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Poland's Iga Swiatek went past both Serena and Venus Williams by stretching her winning streak to 36 matches. She does not believe, however, that the long run of success puts her in the same league as the American sisters.

Motor racing-Red Bull drop Vips as F1 reserve driver after racial slur

Formula One championship leaders Red Bull terminated the contract of Estonian reserve driver Juri Vips on Tuesday after an investigation into a racial slur made during a live stream. The 21-year-old Formula Two driver was suspended last week after a video appeared on social media of his comments while gaming on the Twitch platform. He apologised for his "entirely unacceptable" language.

