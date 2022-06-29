Sports News Roundup: Cycling-Pogacar the man to beat as he chases third Tour title in a row; Tennis-Nadal overcomes third set wobble to reach the second round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Pogacar the man to beat as he chases third Tour title in a row

Tadej Pogacar will be the man to beat as he targets his third consecutive Tour de France title when the race sets off on Friday, with the 23-year-old Slovenian looking to become one of the sport's all-time great riders. Dubbed the "Baby Cannibal" for his similarities to former five-time winner Eddy "The Cannibal" Merckx, Pogacar has already won the UAE Tour, the Tirreno-Adriatico, and Tour of Slovenia stage races this season as well as the Strade Bianche one-day classic.

Tennis-Nadal overcomes third set wobble to reach the second round

Rafael Nadal made a stuttering but rousing return to the grass on Tuesday, beating 41st-ranked Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 in Wimbledon's first round to begin his campaign for a third Grand Slam title of the year. The 36-year-old second seed, who has not played at Wimbledon since 2019 and stayed away from warm-up tournaments with a chronic foot problem, looked to be motoring through the match until a series of unforced errors allowed Cerundolo back in.

Cycling-List of Tour de France champions

List of Tour de France champions since the event was first staged in 1903 (no races during the World Wars): 2021 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)

Boxing-Cuban Boxing Federation says Olympic champion Cruz tried to leave the country illegally

The Cuban Boxing Federation has been notified of an attempt by Olympic gold medallist Andy Cruz Gomez to leave the country illegally, an act of "serious indiscipline" it said on Tuesday. The federation said in a statement the three-time World champion had not been picked for the professional debut of the national top fighters team "Domadores de Cuba" due to "apparent demotivation".

U.S. 'actively' seeking WNBA star Griner's return from Russia, White House says

The United States is actively trying to resolve WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, reiterating Washington's call for Moscow to release her. "The United States government is actively engaged in trying to resolve this case and get Brittney home," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, declining to give any details.

Tennis-Rafa dazzled by Wimbledon sun in first-round win

Rafael Nadal blamed sunshine for making his first round at Wimbledon a little more challenging on Tuesday. It was an unlikely comment from a man raised on the sun-kissed island of Majorca and competing in a city hardly renowned for its weather.

Golf-'Listen to the players': Reed, Perez blame PGA Tour for departure to LIV

Americans Pat Perez and Patrick Reed said on Tuesday the PGA Tour had only itself to blame for losing players to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, ahead of a tournament at Oregon's Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Sitting alongside four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Perez and 2018 Masters winner Reed ripped into the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, and said the blame for their departure lay at the feet of the golf organizing body.

Tennis-Serena stunned by Tan in first-round epic

Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a second straight Wimbledon first-round exit as she was stunned by French debutant Harmony Tan in a late-night Centre Court epic on Tuesday. A year after the American retired injured from what many feared would be her last Wimbledon match, her return had been eagerly anticipated but 115th-ranked Tan ripped up the script with a nerve-shredding 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) win.

Tennis-Tan overcomes Williams's fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland

Unseeded Harmony Tan overcame her fears of a Wimbledon nightmare on Tuesday to knock out seven-time champion Serena Williams in their first-round encounter to turn Centre Court into her own personal dreamland. The 24-year-old French debutant prevailed against the 23-time Grand Slam champion over three sets to secure her first career win on the grass and advance to the second round at the expense of the former world number one.

Tennis-Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Playing her first singles match for a year after injury, Serena Williams' opening-round Wimbledon loss to Harmony Tan on Tuesday was hardly her most unexpected defeat, but there were plenty of signs it could be the most portentous yet. Of course, nobody goes on forever, not even Williams who has performed numerous near miracles throughout a career spanning three decades.

