Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Andreescu happy to earn first main draw win at Wimbledon; Cycling-Pogacar the man to beat as he chases third Tour title in a row and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Andreescu happy to earn first main draw win at Wimbledon

Bianca Andreescu said she was pleased to earn her first main draw win at Wimbledon at the third attempt, five years on from a nervous debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam. Both of the Canadian's previous appearances at the All England Club had ended in first-round exits - to Kristina Kucova in 2017 and Alize Cornet last year.

Cycling-Pogacar the man to beat as he chases third Tour title in a row

Tadej Pogacar will be the man to beat as he targets his third consecutive Tour de France title when the race sets off on Friday, with the 23-year-old Slovenian looking to become one of the sport's all-time great riders. Dubbed the "Baby Cannibal" for his similarities to former five-time winner Eddy "The Cannibal" Merckx, Pogacar has already won the UAE Tour, the Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour of Slovenia stage races this season as well as the Strade Bianche one-day classic.

U.S. 'actively' seeking WNBA star Griner's return from Russia, White House says

The United States is actively trying to resolve WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, reiterating Washington's call for Moscow to release her. "The United States government is actively engaged in trying to resolve this case and get Brittney home," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, declining to give any details.

Tennis-Rafa dazzled by Wimbledon sun in first-round win

Rafael Nadal blamed sunshine for making his first round at Wimbledon a little more challenging on Tuesday. It was an unlikely comment from a man raised on the sun-kissed island of Majorca and competing in a city hardly renowned for its weather.

Golf-'Listen to the players': Reed, Perez blame PGA Tour for departure to LIV

Americans Pat Perez and Patrick Reed said on Tuesday the PGA Tour had only itself to blame for losing players to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, ahead of a tournament at Oregon's Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Sitting alongside four-times major winner Brooks Koepka, Perez and 2018 Masters winner Reed ripped into the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, and said the blame for their departure lay at the feet of the golf organizing body.

MLB roundup: Blue Jays slip past Red Sox in ninth

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped a two-run ninth inning with a walk-off single as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday. Pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Danish (2-1), and George Springer walked. Hansel Robles replaced Danish and allowed Bo Bichette's single that scored pinch-runner Bradley Zimmer to tie the game to set up Guerrero's winning hit.

Tennis-Serena stunned by Tan in first-round epic

Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a second straight Wimbledon first-round exit as she was stunned by French debutant Harmony Tan in a late-night Centre Court epic on Tuesday. A year after the American retired injured from what many feared would be her last Wimbledon match, her return had been eagerly anticipated but 115th-ranked Tan ripped up the script with a nerve-shredding 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) win.

Tennis-Tan overcomes Williams's fear factor to finish in Wimbledon dreamland

Unseeded Harmony Tan overcame her fears of a Wimbledon nightmare on Tuesday to knock out seven-time champion Serena Williams in their first-round encounter to turn Centre Court into her own personal dreamland. The 24-year-old French debutant prevailed against the 23-time Grand Slam champion over three sets to secure her first career win on the grass and advance to the second round at the expense of the former world number one.

Soccer-Australia coach to curtail experiments in the build-up to Women's World Cup

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said he would limit his experiments with the side in the build-up to the Women's World Cup after they ended their European camp with a 1-1 draw against Portugal on Tuesday. Australia, who will co-host the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand, were thrashed 7-0 by Spain on Saturday, prompting questions about Gustavsson's decision to rest key players for the trip and to field inexperienced sides against tough opponents.

Tennis-Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Playing her first singles match for a year after injury, Serena Williams' opening-round Wimbledon loss to Harmony Tan on Tuesday was hardly her most unexpected defeat, but there were plenty of signs it could be the most portentous yet. Of course, nobody goes on forever, not even Williams who has performed numerous near miracles throughout a career spanning three decades.

