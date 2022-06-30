Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Isner hails Murray after ending his Wimbledon hopes; Tennis-Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Isner hails Murray after ending his Wimbledon hopes

Big-hitting American John Isner paid tribute to Andy Murray after sending the two times champion crashing out of Wimbledon 6-4 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-4 with a barrage of booming serves and aces in a second-round clash on Wednesday. While 37-year-old Isner strode closer to Ivo Karlovic's aces record of 13,728 on the ATP Tour, Murray made his earliest exit despite battling back from the brink by winning a third-set tiebreak.

Tennis-Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis

Top seed Novak Djokovic looked every bit the dominant player who has won the last three Wimbledon titles in a commanding 6-1 6-4 6-2 win over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday to power into the third round. The 35-year-old, bidding for his seventh Wimbledon title, looked scratchy during his opening win over Kwon Soon-woo but he was back close to his usual lofty standards against the 79th-ranked Kokkinakis.

Soccer-Stadium bans to be given to fans convicted of online hate crimes in the UK

Fans convicted of football-related online hate crimes can now be banned from attending matches, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday. British courts could previously only issue so-called football banning orders for in-person offenses.

Golf-European LIV golfers still have Ryder Cup aspirations

European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Martin Kaymer said on Wednesday they hope their decision to join LIV Golf does not bring an end to any future involvement in the biennial team competition. The trio, who have a combined 25 Ryder Cup appearances between them, risked their futures as players or captains in the biennial team competition with the United States by joining the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Tennis-'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff may still be just a teenager but the American is tuned in to real-world issues and is using the anger from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end a woman's constitutional right to an abortion to fuel her drive at Wimbledon. Gauff is no longer the wide-eyed 15-year-old who made her Wimbledon debut three years ago. She is not only physically stronger now but much wiser, as shown by her insightful post-match interviews in her run to this year's French Open final.

Tennis-Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams

A disappointed Andy Murray said he was determined to rise back up the rankings to give himself a better chance in future Grand Slams after making his earliest ever exit from Wimbledon on Wednesday. The 35-year-old two-times Wimbledon champion, a former world number one currently ranked 52nd, bowed out in the second round after a four-set defeat to big-serving American John Isner, the 20th seed.

Soccer-Three Boca Juniors fans arrested in Brazil for racist insults

Three supporters of Argentine side Boca Juniors were arrested for making racist insults after their 0-0 draw away to Brazil's Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, the Public Security Department of Sao Paulo said on Wednesday. During the tournament's round of 16 match, two visiting Juniors fans were filmed imitating monkeys in front of Corinthians supporters, while the third was caught giving a Nazi salute.

Tennis-Djokovic could join Nadal, Federer, and Murray at Laver Cup

Watching the "Big Four" of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray playing together for the same team could be possible at the fifth Laver Cup in London this year. Earlier on Wednesday, Britain's Murray was named as the third member of the six-man Team Europe along with Federer and Nadal, leaving tennis fans relishing the prospect of Djokovic joining his long-time rivals at the ATP-sanctioned event.

Motor racing-Piquet apologizes to Hamilton for "ill-thought-out" comment

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet apologized to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday after a video emerged of him using an apparent racial slur in Portuguese when referring to the Mercedes driver. Piquet, 69, insisted in a statement however that the "ill-thought out" comment made last November had been mistranslated into English.

Tennis-Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by the Ukraine war

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky, and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Poland's Krakow, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina.

