Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round

The Iga Swiatek winning machine broke down on a lush Wimbledon lawn on Saturday as the world number one and red-hot favourite for the title was comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-2 by France's Alize Cornet. There was a sense of disbelief on Court One as Poland's Swiatek, who had won her last 37 matches over four months, was outplayed by the unseeded 32-year-old.

Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Paul Casey has joined the lucrative and controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series and will compete at its event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster later this month, the Saudi-backed breakaway league said on Saturday. The 44-year-old Englishman is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and a 15-time winner on the European Tour but has not played since March due to injury.

Tennis-Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas labelled Nick Kyrgios a "bully" with "an evil side" to his character after losing a bad-tempered Wimbledon third-round clash on Saturday. Kyrgios came out on top 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) after more than three incident-packed hours but the feuding continued in the post-match media conferences.

Tennis-Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns fourth seed Tsitsipas

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios knocked out fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a wild and wonderful Wimbledon third-round slugfest that threatened to spiral out of control on Saturday. The 27-year-old Kyrgios produced sublime tennis to earn a 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) victory but the match will be remembered chiefly as one of the most bad-tempered seen at Wimbledon since the days of American bad boy John McEnroe.

Cycling-Jakobsen wins Tour de France stage two as Van Aert takes yellow

Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen claimed the second stage of the Tour de France, a 202.2-km flat ride from Roskilde to Nyborg, in a stunning sprint finish after pulling ahead of Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on Saturday. The win capped a remarkable comeback for the 25-year-old Jakobsen after he spent two days in an induced coma in 2020 following a bad high-speed crash during the Tour of Poland.

Tennis-Anisimova relishes Centre Court debut at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova made sure her first appearance on Centre Court was a memorable one with a come-from-behind victory over fellow American Coco Gauff to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday. After dropping the first set tiebreaker, the 20th-seeded Anisimova roared back to claim a 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 victory to reach the fourth round for her third straight Grand Slam in front of a packed house.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Sinner offer a glimpse of future rivalry at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Sunday, with their blockbuster maiden Grand Slam encounter likely to give fans a glimpse of what the future of men's tennis could look like. Alcaraz won his only previous tour-level meeting with Sinner -- defeating the Italian 7-6(1) 7-5 at last year's Paris Masters -- but the 19-year-old said he expects a difficult test when the two friends face each other again at the grasscourt major.

Tennis-Fired up Nadal douses Sonego's challenge to reach the fourth round

An irritated Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a rare calendar Grand Slam gathered momentum on Saturday as he took it upon himself to reprimand Lorenzo Sonego before condemning the Italian to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat in the Wimbledon third round. The second seed had dropped a set in each of his previous two matches at the grasscourt major but on day six he appeared to be on a mission to get the match done and dusted before darkness set in.

Tennis-Former champion Halep thumps Frech to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep soared into the fourth round of the Championships on Saturday with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech. The 30-year-old Romanian, who returned to the All England Club this year for the first time since winning the grasscourt major in 2019, came into match having beaten Frech in both their previous meetings.

Cricket-England's Anderson calls for aggressive approach with bat

Veteran bowler James Anderson called on England's batsmen to play with aggression as they look to claw their way back into the rearranged fifth test against India at Edgbaston. The hosts closed on 84-5 on day two of the test, 332 runs behind and needing 133 to avoid follow-on, with Jonny Bairstow batting on 12 alongside skipper Ben Stokes.

