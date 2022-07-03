Sports News Roundup: Mixed Martial Arts-Adesanya, Volkanovski retain titles at UFC 276; Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mixed Martial Arts-Adesanya, Volkanovski retain titles at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski scored dominant unanimous decision victories and retained their UFC titles at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday on a UFC 276 fight card that was short on fireworks but that had plenty of skill on show. Adesanya did a masterful job of controlling the distance to evade the punching power of Cannonier, the 32-year-old Nigerian staying out of range before darting in to score with a dizzying variety of strikes across the five five-minute rounds.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round

The Iga Swiatek winning machine broke down on a lush Wimbledon lawn on Saturday as the world's number one and a red-hot favorite for the title was comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-2 by France's Alize Cornet. There was a sense of disbelief on Court One as Poland's Swiatek, who had won her last 37 matches over four months, was outplayed by the unseeded 32-year-old.

Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Paul Casey has joined the lucrative and controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series and will compete at its event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster later this month, the Saudi-backed breakaway league said on Saturday. The 44-year-old Englishman is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and a 15-time winner on the European Tour but has not played since March due to injury.

Tennis-Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas labeled Nick Kyrgios a "bully" with "an evil side" to his character after losing a bad-tempered Wimbledon third-round clash on Saturday. Kyrgios came out on top 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) after more than three incident-packed hours but the feuding continued in the post-match media conferences.

Tennis-Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns fourth seed Tsitsipas

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios knocked out fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a wild and wonderful Wimbledon third-round slugfest that threatened to spiral out of control on Saturday. The 27-year-old Kyrgios produced sublime tennis to earn a 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) victory but the match will be remembered chiefly as one of the most bad-tempered seen at Wimbledon since the days of American bad boy John McEnroe.

Tennis-Wimbledon prize money a 'life changer' for Kubler

Australian Jason Kubler said the prize money he has earned by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon with a win over Jack Sock is a "life changer", adding that it would allow him to invest in himself. The 29-year-old ranked 99th in the world, eliminated Sock 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday and reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time, guaranteeing him 190,000 pounds ($230,000) in prize money.

MLB roundup: Cardinals make history with 4 straight HRs in win

Nolan Arenado hit two homers and drove in three runs to lift the visiting St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Saturday. The Phillies rallied from 5-0 and 6-5 deficits, but Arenado broke a 6-6 tie with a ninth-inning homer. That made a winner of reliever Ryan Helsley (4-1), who closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

Tennis-Fired up Nadal douses Sonego's challenge to reach the fourth round

An irritated Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a rare calendar Grand Slam gathered momentum on Saturday as he took it upon himself to reprimand Lorenzo Sonego before condemning the Italian to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat in the Wimbledon third round. The second seed had dropped a set in each of his previous two matches at the grasscourt major but on day six he appeared to be on a mission to get the match done and dusted before darkness set in.

Tennis-Former champion Halep thumps Frech to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep soared into the fourth round of the Championships on Saturday with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech. The 30-year-old Romanian, who returned to the All England Club this year for the first time since winning the grasscourt major in 2019, came into the match having beaten Frech in both their previous meetings.

Cricket-England's Anderson calls for aggressive approach with the bat

Veteran bowler James Anderson called on England's batsmen to play with aggression as they look to claw their way back into the rearranged fifth test against India at Edgbaston. The hosts closed on 84-5 on day two of the test, 332 runs behind and needing 133 to avoid the follow-on, with Jonny Bairstow batting on 12 alongside skipper Ben Stokes.

