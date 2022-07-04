Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sinner sets up battle of the generations with Djokovic

Nothing could throw Jannik Sinner off course on Sunday as he zoned in on securing a blockbuster quarter-final date with six-times champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Even when Carlos Alcaraz snatched away two match points during a spellbinding third-set tiebreak, the Italian did not flinch.

Tennis-Norrie reaches Wimbledon quarters to keep alive British hopes

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Wimbledon on Sunday by progressing to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a commanding 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul. Left-hander Norrie is the only local hope surviving at the grasscourt major and for a place in Friday's semi-finals he will meet Belgian David Goffin, who earlier edged American 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5.

Tennis-Djokovic tames wildcard Van Rijthoven to set up Sinner clash

Top seed Novak Djokovic raised his level to put an end to the fairytale run of Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven during a battling 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 victory on Sunday and keep his Wimbledon title defence on track. Chasing a fourth straight Wimbledon crown and seventh overall at the grasscourt major, Djokovic is now unbeaten on the manicured lawns of the All England Club since retiring due to an elbow injury against Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarter-finals.

Tennis-Wimbledon Centre Court set for Kyrgios show against Nakashima

Nick Kyrgios has unsurprisingly become the lightning rod for controversy at Wimbledon following his wild match with Stefanos Tsitsipas and the volatile Australian will bring his unique brand of tennis to Centre Court on Monday. Kyrgios sent fourth seed Tsitsipas crashing out in an ill-tempered but high-quality third-round clash on Court One on Saturday and was accused by the Greek player of being a "bully" with "an evil side" to his character.

Boxing-Jake Paul sets deadline for Tommy Fury to resolve travel issues

Jake Paul said on Sunday that Tommy Fury had until Wednesday to clear up the issues that prevented him travelling to the United States last week or their Aug. 6 fight at New York's Madison Square Garden would be called off. Fury said he was barred at Heathrow airport from boarding a plane bound for the United States on June 28 after a Homeland Security officer said that his ESTA travel authorization had been denied.

Tennis-Maria rallies to stun Ostapenko and reach Wimbledon quarters

Germany's Tatjana Maria continued her dream Wimbledon run when she fought from a set down and saved two match points to beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7 7-5 7-5 on Sunday and reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. It was the biggest career victory for the mother of two who returned to action from maternity leave just under a year ago and she will play Jule Niemeier in the last eight after the German beat Briton Heather Watson 6-2 6-4.

Tennis-Impressive Jabeur edges Mertens to reach quarter-finals

Ons Jabeur's hopes of becoming the first African to lift the Rosewater Dish gathered momentum on Sunday as she edged out Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6(9) 6-4 in a topsy-turvy encounter to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second year running.

The second-ranked Tunisian, the only seed left in the bottom half of the women's draw, has been the form player over the opening week of the grasscourt championships as she reached the last eight without dropping a set.

Chess-Nepomniachtchi wins Candidates to set up world title clash with Carlsen

Ian Nepomniachtchi will take on champion Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2023 after the Russian secured victory in the Candidates Tournament in Madrid on Sunday with a round to spare. The 31-year-old needed half a point to confirm his place as Carlsen's challenger and achieved it by drawing with Hungarian Richard Rapport to seal his second straight Candidates title.

Tennis-Nadal steps over the mark as he gives Sonego a dressing down

Playing Rafael Nadal on clay is considered to be one of the most frustrating challenges in tennis. On Saturday's evidence, playing him on grass can be just as infuriating - just ask Lorenzo Sonego. The Italian had boldly talked up his chances of halting the Spaniard's charge towards a rare calendar-year Grand Slam by declaring "Grass is the best surface to meet him."

Motor racing-Zhou conscious after crash halts British Grand Prix

The British Formula One Grand Prix was halted and re-started on Sunday after a multi-car opening-lap collision left Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou's Alfa Romeo wedged on its side between the tyre barrier and catch fence. The governing FIA said emergency crews were quickly on the scene to extract Zhou, whose car skidded upside down along the track at speed before bouncing across gravel and flipping over the impact-absorbing tyre wall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)