Sports News Roundup: Djokovic battles back to beat Sinner and reach semi-finals; Tour de France to pay tribute to Copenhagen shooting victims and more

Cycling-Van Aert extends Tour lead with stage four solo masterclass

Wout van Aert extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he finished off some sterling team work to win the fourth stage on Tuesday, having finished second on the opening three race days. The Jumbo Visma rider left all his rivals gasping for air on the final hill of the 171.5-km ride from Dunkirk after his Jumbo Visma team's brutal acceleration blew apart the peloton.

Tennis-Djokovic battles back to beat Sinner and reach semi-finals

Just when Novak Djokovic's troubling year looked like hitting another low he salvaged his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title by coming back from two sets down to beat Italian Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. The Serbian top seed had looked in all kinds of trouble against the inspired 20-year-old after being outplayed for two sets but stormed back to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

U.S., allies urge suspension of Russia, Belarus from sport federations

The United States and a range of allies called on Tuesday for Russian and Belarusian national governing bodies of sports to be suspended from international sport federations, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sports organizations should also consider suspending the broadcasting of competitions into Russia and Belarus, according to the joint statement released by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday.

Cycling-Tour de France to pay tribute to Copenhagen shooting victims

The Tour de France will pay tribute to the victims of the Copenhagen shooting with a minute of applause at the start of the fourth stage in Dunkirk on Tuesday, organisers said. "The Danish riders will be aligned at the front of the peloton on the start line," Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said in a statement.

Tennis-Maria downs fellow German Niemeier to reach semi-finals

Experience overcame youth in the Wimbledon quarter-finals when 34-year-old Tatjana Maria beat Jule Niemeier, 22, 4-6 6-2 7-5 in an entertaining battle of German outsiders on Tuesday. Maria, who returned from maternity leave only last summer after giving birth to her second daughter, is ranked 103 in the world and Niemeier 97.

Tennis-Australian Kyrgios to face court next month in assault charge

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will appear before a Canberra court next month after being charged with assault for an incident last year, local police said on Tuesday. A statement from Australian Capital Territory Policing did not identify Kyrgios but The Canberra Times quoted the lawyer of the former world number 13 as saying that the charge was related to a "domestic relationship".

Soccer-PSG name Galtier as new manager after parting ways with Pochettino

Paris St Germain announced Christophe Galtier as their new manager on Tuesday, shortly after the Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. Galtier joins PSG on a two-year contract after leaving Nice last month, having guided them to a runners-up finish in the French Cup and fifth place in Ligue 1 last season.

Cycling-Briefest of celebrations as Philipsen realises he has not won Tour stage

Riders usually savour a Tour de France stage win for hours but Jasper Philipsen's celebration lasted only a couple of seconds on Tuesday. The Belgian beat the rest of the bunch in a sprint finish at the end of the fourth stage, although he missed the fact that his compatriot Wout van Aert had already crossed the line after a solo attack 12km from the finish.

Cricket-'Two lads from Yorkshire' script England's record chase at Edgbaston

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed unbeaten hundreds to pull off England's record chase of 378 against India for a series-levelling seven-wicket victory on Tuesday in the re-arranged fifth test. The hosts went into the final day at Edgbaston needing 119 while India, who held a 2-1 lead going into the contest, needed seven wickets.

Ice hockey-IIHF dismisses Russia and Belarus appeals against ban

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) disciplinary board has dismissed appeals lodged by the Russian and Belarusian associations against the governing body's decision to ban them from competition over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In February, the IIHF suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from participation in every age category. It later moved the 2023 world championships out of St Petersburg due to concerns about the wellbeing of players and officials.

