Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; MLB roundup: Reds ruin Max Scherzer's return to Mets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying

Venezuelan triple jump world record-holder Yulimar Rojas will not compete in the long jump at this month's world championships after her qualifying mark of 6.93 meters was deemed invalid due to unapproved shoes. The back-to-back triple jump world champion surpassed the long jump qualifying standard in June at the Reunion de Atletismo Ciudad de Guadalajara, according to World Athletics, but was wearing triple jump shoes, which are not allowed in the event.

MLB roundup: Reds ruin Max Scherzer's return to Mets

Mike Moustakas hit a game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the host Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 1-0 on Tuesday. The Reds earned their second walk-off win in the last three days by surviving a dominating performance from Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury and putting together a rally against Seth Lugo (1-2).

Tennis-Norrie faces alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final

It took Cameron Norrie over three sets to get "locked-in" to the task of taming David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday but the Briton knows he cannot afford to leave it so late in his next match as he will be facing a rival his Belgian victim described as "an alien". Over the last two decades, British fans have become accustomed to being taken on five-set rollercoaster rides on tennis' most famous stage by four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Tim Henman and then twice champion Andy Murray.

Cricket-England's rock or a rock star? Root looks to strike a balance

Joe Root is thriving under new England captain Ben Stokes' aggressive approach to the game but while he is happy to rack up the runs and play like a "rock star", he says there are times when his inner voice is urging a bit more caution. Former skippers Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed unbeaten centuries against India to chase down 378 and win the fifth test by seven wickets on Tuesday.

Tennis-Australian Kyrgios to face court next month in an assault charge

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will appear before a Canberra court next month following a charge of alleged assault for an incident last year, local police said on Tuesday.

A statement from Australian Capital Territory Policing did not identify Kyrgios but The Canberra Times quoted the lawyer of the former world number 13 as saying that the charge was related to a "domestic relationship".

Tennis-Battling Brit Norrie sets up Djokovic semi-final

British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semi-final when he twice came from behind to beat unseeded Belgian David Goffin in five sets on Tuesday to set up a dream Wimbledon meeting with Novak Djokovic. Norrie looked out of sorts for much of the match but, lifted by the fans who threw their support behind their adopted South Africa-born home hope, found an extra gear in a tense fifth set to secure the biggest win of his career by 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5.

Athletics-Felix named to U.S. relay team for world championships

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix will contend in her final world championships this month after the United States named her to their relay pool for Eugene, Oregon, Tuesday. Nine reigning world champions and 29 Tokyo medal winners will compete for Team USA in the first-ever world championships held in the U.S. from July 15.

NBA-No plans to sell Blazers or Seahawks, Jody Allen says

The NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and NFL's Seattle Seahawks will not be put up for sale anytime soon, owner Jody Allen said on Tuesday. Jody Allen took control of both franchises after her brother Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018, leading to speculation that she would put the teams up for sale.

Ice hockey-IIHF dismisses Russia and Belarus appeals against ban

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) disciplinary board has dismissed appeals lodged by the Russian and Belarusian associations against the governing body's decision to ban them from competition over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In February, the IIHF suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from participation in every age category. It later moved the 2023 world championships out of St Petersburg due to concerns about the well-being of players and officials.

Tennis-Inspired Anisimova aims to halt Halep's quest to reclaim title

Amanda Anisimova has reached only the second Grand Slam quarter-final of her career but this time the journey has been far more fulfilling for the American following a tumultuous year in which she constantly endured "freak stuff". When Anisimova made the French Open semi-finals in 2019 as a teenager she was billed as a rising star but tragedy struck that year when her father and coach Konstantin Anisimova died of a heart attack.

