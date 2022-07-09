Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon semis run leaves Britain's Norrie yearning for more; Soccer-Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon semis run leaves Britain's Norrie yearning for more

Many would say Cameron Norrie punched way above his weight by reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals but not the Briton, who wants to go further and win a Grand Slam one day. The 26-year-old led the home challenge at the All England Club over the last fortnight but his bid to become the first British finalist since Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016 ended on Friday in a defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Tennis-Another year, another new champion as Jabeur and Rybakina face off

When Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina meet in Saturday's Wimbledon final it will be the fifth edition running that a first-time women's champion will go through the wood-panelled revolving-doors of the All England Club. The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions that has become a feature of the women's game, with Australian holder Ash Barty not even playing anymore, is in stark contrast to the 'same old, same old' of the men's game at Wimbledon for almost two decades.

Soccer-Blatter, Platini cleared of fraud in Swiss trial

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Friday after a seven-year investigation during which they were booted out of the sport. A judge said the pair's account of a 'gentlemen's agreement' for FIFA to pay Platini 2 million Swiss francs ($2.05 million) for consulting work was credible, and serious doubts existed about the prosecution's allegation it was a fraudulent payment.

Golf-Spieth says he is committed to PGA Tour and not in discussions with LIV

Jordan Spieth on Friday denied a report that he was in discussions to leave the PGA Tour for the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. LIV has lured away major winners including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau with huge sums of money, while others like Spieth and Rory McIlroy have said they plan to stay with the PGA and DP World tours.

Soccer-UEFA, FIFA to face off with rebel Super League at top EU court hearing

Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA will next week seek to convince Europe's top court that they have the right to block clubs from joining a breakaway league and penalise players in a case that could break their monopoly power and lucrative media rights. The dispute between UEFA, FIFA and the European Super League has ramifications for other sports, clubs and players eyeing lucrative deals offered by rebel bodies and hoping to cash in during relatively short careers.

MLB roundup: Phils' Alex Bohm homers twice, Zack Wheeler blanks Cards

Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings and Alec Bohm hit two homers as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday night. Wheeler (8-4) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five batters as the Phillies won for the sixth time in their last eight games. This was the sixth time this season Wheeler didn't allow a run. He has thrown 14 scoreless innings against the Cardinals this season.

Tennis-Djokovic happy, not surprised, Kyrgios is in final

A fortnight ago few people would have predicted that Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios would be the man standing between Novak Djokovic and a fourth successive Wimbledon title. Djokovic himself, however, is not surprised that it will be Kyrgios standing over the other side of the net on Sunday.

Athletics-Injured Warholm still not at 100% ahead of world championships

Norway's Olympic champion Karsten Warholm said he has not been operating at 100% after injuring his hamstring at a Diamond League meet in June, but added that he is in good shape ahead of next week's World Championships in Oregon. The 26-year-old, who won the Olympic 400m hurdles in Tokyo last year, made a disastrous start to his season when he tore a muscle after jumping one barrier at the meet in Rabat.

Tennis-No sleep for 'restless' Kyrgios as first major final looms

Nick Kyrgios has brazenly declared in the past that he hates tennis at times but on Thursday night, after his spot in the Wimbledon final was confirmed, the Australian was so restless that he was unable to sleep more than an hour. Kyrgios was at dinner when he found out his scheduled semi-final showdown on Friday against Rafa Nadal had been cancelled with Spain's 22-times Grand Slam champion forced to pull out due to a tear in his abdomen muscle.

Tennis-Djokovic hits back to beat Norrie, sets up Kyrgios final

Top seed Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios after recovering from a torrid start to overwhelm Britain's Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Friday.

For an hour on a sun-baked Centre Court, inspired ninth seed Norrie outshone the 20-time Grand Slam champion and looked capable of a huge upset in his first major semi-final.

