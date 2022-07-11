Sports News Roundup: Cycling-Jungels wins Tour stage nine after COVID-19 scare, Pogacar stays in yellow; Tennis-Ice-cool Djokovic tames fiery Kyrgios to continue Wimbledon love story and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Jungels wins Tour stage nine after COVID-19 scare, Pogacar stays in yellow

Bob Jungels won the ninth stage of the Tour de France at the end of a long solo mountain raid on Sunday after COVID-19 almost prevented the Luxemburg rider from starting the race last week. The AG2R-Citroen rider tested positive on the eve of the start in Copenhagen last Thursday but was cleared to take part after a panel of doctors ruled that his viral load was low enough for him to ride.

Tennis-Ice-cool Djokovic tames fiery Kyrgios to continue Wimbledon love story

Novak Djokovic stayed serene amid a frenzied atmosphere to tame fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in an engrossing final on Sunday, lifting a seventh Wimbledon trophy and taking his Grand Slam title count to 21. Rallying from a set down, Djokovic exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) for his fourth consecutive trophy at the grasscourt major to close in on Rafa Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Basketball-WNBA Commissioner says getting Griner home a 'huge priority

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Sunday that getting U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner home from Russia, where she faces up to 10 years in prison on a drug charge, remains a top priority for the league. Griner pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in a Russian court last week but denied she had intentionally broken the law. Her next court hearing was scheduled for July 14.

Soccer-Rooney to become DC United manager-reports

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has agreed on terms to become the manager of Major League Soccer side DC United, multiple media outlets reported. Rooney, who played for DC United between 2018-19, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month, ending a turbulent 17-month spell during which the English club was marred by financial trouble and relegated to the third tier.

Tennis-Djokovic's resilience is never in doubt, says coach Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic said he never doubted Novak Djokovic's resilience after the Serb beat Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final to win his 21st Grand Slam title and turn around a year that began with him being deported from Australia. Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Xander Schauffele claims Scottish Open for a second straight win

Xander Schauffele didn't have the greatest final round on Sunday, but an even-par 70 was enough to do the trick as he won the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland by one shot over Kurt Kitayama. Schauffele carded four birdies and four bogeys at The Renaissance Club while winning his second consecutive PGA Tour event. He won the Travelers Championship at the end of June.

MLB roundup: Orioles complete sweep of Angels

The Baltimore Orioles, who were widely expected to post one of baseball's worst records at the season's outset, moved within a game of .500 by capping a four-game sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Angels with a 9-5 win on Sunday. The Orioles have won eight straight games, the first time Baltimore has done that in a single season since April 22-May 1, 2005.

Motor racing Ferrari's Leclerc wins in Austria after late scare

Charles Leclerc survived a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday and roar back as Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen's closest rival. Red Bull's Verstappen had to settle for second, still with a comfortable 38-point lead over the Monegasque after 11 of 22 races and banking a bonus point for the fastest lap on top of his Saturday sprint win.

Tennis-Czechs Krejcikova and Siniakova ease to Wimbledon doubles crown

The Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 on Sunday to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title for the second time. The second seeds, who also won the event in 2018, dropped only one set en route to their fifth Grand Slam title and their second of the year after winning the Australian Open.

Tennis-'Perfection with petulance', enigma Kyrgios frustrates Australia

Australia's media marked rather than celebrated Nick Kyrgios's run to the Wimbledon final on Monday, mixing praise for his play with condemnation of his outbursts at officials, fans, and his own entourage. Kyrgios was hailed for the brilliance of his tennis in the opening set but panned for his erratic behavior as Novak Djokovic rounded out a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory to clinch his 21st major title.

