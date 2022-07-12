Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon champion Djokovic hopes to play in Australian Open next year; Athletics-Burundi's Niyonsaba pulls out of World Championships and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon champion Djokovic hopes to play in Australian Open next year

Novak Djokovic is hoping to be allowed to play at the Australian Open next year despite being kicked out of the country over his vaccination status in January, the Serbian told state television RTS on Monday. Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Athletics-Burundi's Niyonsaba pulls out of World Championships

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba will miss the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon after failing to recover from a stress fracture in time for the competition, where she was set to participate in the 5,000m and 10,000m events. "Me and my team we did everything possible to recover," Niyonsaba wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I am almost OK now but I couldn't train for all this period, so I'm not in the shape ... to perform the way I wanted."

U.S. probing PGA Tour as it fights off rival LIV Golf

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether the PGA Tour broke antitrust law in fighting off the rival LIV Golf circuit, backed by Saudi Arabia. The PGA Tour confirmed the probe, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Golf-'So what?' Nicklaus not worried about low scores at St. Andrews

Jack Nicklaus is not worried about records tumbling at this week's British Open at St. Andrews and says the "magical" Old Course will produce a "good champion" even if benign conditions allow players to shoot low in the tournament's 150th edition. Forecasts for calm conditions in Scotland have led to some players predicting the layout is in danger of being picked apart, with Jordan Spieth saying it could turn into a "wedge contest" unless the wind offers some protection.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer strong as Mets turn back Braves

Max Scherzer threw seven strong innings and Pete Alonso drove in two runs to help the New York Mets beat the host Atlanta Braves 4-1 in the opening game of a three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The first-place Mets ended the Braves' three-game winning streak and improved to 3-2 against Atlanta this season.

Athletics-Jacobs returns to 100m limelight against hungry Americans on home soil

A reigning Olympic champion rediscovering his form, a defending world champion with a point to prove, and the fastest man in 2022 will headline a packed 100 meters field when the World Championships get underway at Hayward Field in Eugene on Friday. Olympic gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs returns to the 100m big stages after muscle injuries ruled him out of several Diamond League meets and the Italian has been far from his best this season.

Olympics-Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 ban: IOC's Reedie

Athletes from Russia and Belarus may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Craig Reedie said. The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove the two countries' athletes from competition. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Soccer-Fulham signed midfielder Pereira from Manchester United

Fulham has signed Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United on a four-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Monday. British media reported that Fulham paid an initial fee in the region of nine million pounds ($10.71 million) for the 26-year-old, who had a year left on his United deal.

Athletics-Farah says he was the victim of child trafficking

Multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah was brought to Britain from Djibouti at the age of nine and was forced to do housework and childcare in exchange for food, he told the BBC. The 39-year-old Briton, who was born in Somalia, added his name had been changed to Mohamed Farah from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents used to fly him to Britain by a woman he had never met before.

Athletics-Coe hoping Eugene World Championships can help finally crack America

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships begins in Eugene, Oregon on Friday and though it is, remarkably, the first time the event has been held in the United States, the sport's leaders are banking on it causing a stir in the host country. One of the great anomalies of athletics is that the United States has been its dominant superpower for more than a century but has never really taken the sport to its heart in terms of live attendance or TV audiences or media coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)