Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support, says Rybakina; Athletics-World record holder McLaughlin aims for 400m hurdles dominance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support, says Rybakina

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said on Tuesday that her win at the All England Club was a collective triumph that would not have been possible without the support of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. The Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018 to get more financial support, became the country's first major singles champion at the weekend when she rallied to beat Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur to lift the Wimbledon title.

Athletics-World record holder McLaughlin aims for 400m hurdles dominance

American Sydney McLaughlin is set for another star to turn at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field as the world record holder plans a demolition in the 400 meters hurdles at the World Championships which start on Friday. All eyes will be on the 22-year-old who has made the extraordinary feel almost routine as she returns to the track where she has now twice broken the world record.

Athletics-Botswana's Amos suspended for doping ahead of World Championships

Botswana's Nijel Amos has been provisionally suspended ahead of next week's World Championships after the 2012 Olympics 800 metres silver medalist tested positive for a banned metabolite, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.

Amos was notified of the result while in Eugene, Oregon, where he was scheduled to compete in the 800m heats on July 20.

NBA makes play-in permanent, adds fastbreak foul rule

After a three-year trial run and two different formats, the NBA play-in tournament is now a permanent fixture on the league calendar. The NBA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to give the play-in event permanent status moving forward. Previously, the play-in structure was approved on a year-to-year basis.

Cricket-Ukraine needs ICC membership for game to survive

The chief executive of Ukraine's cricket board says it "ticks all the boxes" to become an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and that the game would not survive if it was denied entry. Ukraine is expected to get second-tier membership at the governing body's board meeting this month, entitling the war-torn country to Twenty20 International status and funds from the ICC, which has earmarked $30.8 million for its 96 associate members this year.

MLB roundup: A's score 8 in 12th inning to rout Rangers

Chad Pinder put an exclamation point on an eight-run 12th inning with a grand slam and the Oakland Athletics outlasted the Texas Rangers 14-7 on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. With the game tied 6-6 in the 12th, Vimael Machin lifted a sacrifice fly to left. Ramon Laureano ripped an RBI single to center, Dermis Garcia contributed an RBI double for his first major-league hit and then Pinder hit a first-pitch fastball out to left-center for the slam.

Australia athletes barred from other Commonwealth Games venues over COVID risk

Australian athletes will be banned from supporting their teammates at other Commonwealth Games events at Birmingham due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission, team chef de mission Petria Thomas said. They will also have to wear face masks when not in their rooms or exercising at the July 28 - Aug. 8 Games as part of team health protocols.

Soccer-Clinical Germany beat Spain 2-0 to roll into the quarter-finals

Eight-time women's European champions Germany cruised clinically into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Group B winners with a game to spare on Tuesday after beating Spain 2-0 at Brentford's Community Stadium. Spain, who had hoped for an historic first win over Germany, enjoyed far more of the ball but lacked the final touch against opponents who pressed hard and were quick to seize their chances.

Evgeni Malkin agrees to 4-year extension with Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin eschewed free agency as he agreed on a four-year, $24.4 million extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. The deal, announced by general manager Ron Hextall, runs through the 2025-26 season.

Games-N.Ireland sprinter Reid was denied entry to Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid has been barred from competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following a security risk assessment. Reid was given a suspended sentence in February after being found guilty of allowing his flat to be used to produce cocaine and was ordered to do 220 hours of unpaid work.

(With inputs from agencies.)