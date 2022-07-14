Sports News Roundup: Athletics-De Grasse unfazed by less-than-ideal season, eyes podium at worlds; Athletics-Record-holder Warholm ready for title defence despite injury setback and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-De Grasse unfazed by less-than-ideal season, eyes podium at worlds

Canadian Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse said a less-than-ideal season has not dented his confidence as he looks for a podium finish in the 100 and 200 metres at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He took weeks to get back up to speed after an early season foot injury, finishing last at the Prefontaine Classic in the 100 metres in May before winning a month ago at the Bislett Games.

Athletics-Record-holder Warholm ready for title defence despite injury setback

World record-holder Karsten Warholm is confident of surging past his rivals as he looks to defend his 400 metres hurdles title at the world championships despite tearing his hamstring last month. The 26-year-old Norwegian had a stranglehold on the event after a blockbuster 2021 in which he twice broke the world record and took Olympic gold in one of the greatest races of all time.

Cycling-Vingegaard wins epic Tour stage as Pogacar cracks

Jonas Vingegaard threw everything at Tadej Pogacar to win an epic 11th stage of the Tour de France and replace the defending champion as the overall leader after a gruelling Alpine trek on Wednesday. Last year's runner-up Vingegaard attacked 4.9km from the finish to drop Pogacar, who had been attacked relentlessly by the Dane's Jumbo-Visma team all day long and cracked after looking unbreakable in the first block of racing.

Golf-Asian Tour embraces LIV Series as golfers look to Far East for points

The Asian Tour will reap the benefits of an acrimonious feud between the PGA and DP World Tours and the rebel LIV Golf Series as golfers from the breakaway Saudi-backed venture look to the Far East for tournaments and ranking points. The Asian Tour, with an infusion of Saudi Arabian cash and a new international series of tournaments, is waiting with open arms to welcome the defectors banished from playing on the established U.S. and European Tours for signing on with the insurgent LIV operation, Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant told Reuters.

Athletics-Morris ready to turn Olympic nightmare into gold at worlds

American pole vaulter Sandi Morris has emerged from the Olympic disaster with a new outlook on competition, ready to battle for gold as the World Athletics Championships kick off this week in Eugene, Oregon. The two-time world silver medallist experienced an athlete's worst nightmare at the Tokyo Games when her pole snapped as she was midair in a qualifying round attempt.

Athletics-Africa's fastest man Omanyala a doubt for world due to a visa issue

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is doubtful to compete at this week's World Championships in the United States because the Kenyan sprinter is facing visa issues, his spokesperson said on Wednesday. Omanyala set the African men's 100 metres record after clocking a time of 9.77 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic meeting in Nairobi in September 2021.

Olympics-NFL would support players if flag football reaches Olympics

If flag football is successful in its bid to be added to the programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent said on Wednesday the league would not deny players from vying for a spot on their national team. Vincent, speaking after being named a co-chair of the group that will spearhead flag football's efforts toward inclusion at the 2028 Olympics, said there would be no resistance from the NFL if players wanted to try and qualify.

Athletics-Sifan Hassan dials down expectations after Tokyo medal triple

Triple Olympic medal winner Sifan Hassan will not be chasing a hat-trick of titles at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, but rather add only one other event to her bid to win the 5,000 metres world title. She will make a decision this week whether it be the 1,500 metres or the 10,000 metres.

French Senate report criticises security flaws over Champions League crowd disorder

A French Senate report on Wednesday slammed organisational failings that resulted in crowd disorder and crime at May's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which sparked political tensions between Britain and France. The May 28 final at Paris' Stade de France, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, was delayed after police forcefully held back people trying to enter the ground.

Reports: Johnny Gaudreau reaches 7-year deal with Blue Jackets

Free-agent forward Johnny Gaudreau agreed to a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The deal for Gaudreau, seen as the top player in this year's NHL free agent market, is reportedly worth $68.25 million, with an average annual value of $9.75 million.

