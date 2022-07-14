Sports News Roundup: Cycling-Pogacar plots revenge after cracking in Alps to lose yellow jersey; Golf-Celebrations and controversy put aside as The Open gets underway and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Pogacar plots revenge after cracking in Alps to lose yellow jersey

Tadej Pocagar has promised revenge after ceding the Tour de France yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard on Wednesday as the two-time defending champion endured a brutal day on the slopes of Col du Granon in the Alps on the 11th stage. Slovenian Pogacar, whose UAE Emirates team has been weakened after two riders pulled out of the race with COVID-19, looked unbreakable in the first block of racing but cracked after being attacked relentlessly by the Jumbo-Visma team of 25-year-old Dane Vingegaard, last year's runner-up.

Golf-Celebrations and controversy put aside as The Open gets underway

Scotsman Paul Lawrie launched the 150th British Open at the "Home of Golf" on Thursday, as anniversary celebrations and controversy were pushed aside. With the Claret Jug standing on a pedestal alongside the first tee reminding every golfer of what is at stake this week, Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, was awarded the honour of hitting the first shot at St. Andrews for a second time to get play underway.

Cycling-Vingegaard wins epic Tour stage as Pogacar cracks

Jonas Vingegaard threw everything at Tadej Pogacar to win an epic 11th stage of the Tour de France and replace the defending champion as the overall leader after a gruelling Alpine trek on Wednesday. Last year's runner-up Vingegaard attacked 4.9km from the finish to drop Pogacar, who had been attacked relentlessly by the Dane's Jumbo-Visma team all day long and cracked after looking unbreakable in the first block of racing.

Athletics-Morris ready to turn Olympic nightmare into gold at worlds

American pole vaulter Sandi Morris has emerged from the Olympic disaster with a new outlook on competition, ready to battle for gold as the World Athletics Championships kick off this week in Eugene, Oregon. The two-time world silver medallist experienced an athlete's worst nightmare at the Tokyo Games when her pole snapped as she was midair in a qualifying round attempt.

Athletics-Omanyala out of world championships due to visa delay

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will not be competing in the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, because he did not receive his visa on time to travel to the United States, his spokesperson said on Thursday. The Kenyan sprinter was included in the entry list for the 100m event at the championships, which begin on Friday.

Olympics-NFL would support players if flag football reaches Olympics

If flag football is successful in its bid to be added to the programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent said on Wednesday the league would not deny players from vying for a spot on their national team. Vincent, speaking after being named a co-chair of the group that will spearhead flag football's efforts toward inclusion at the 2028 Olympics, said there would be no resistance from the NFL if players wanted to try and qualify.

Athletics-Sifan Hassan dials down expectations after Tokyo medal triple

Triple Olympic medal winner Sifan Hassan will not be chasing a hat-trick of titles at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, but rather add only one other event to her bid to win the 5,000 metres world title. She will make a decision this week whether it be the 1,500 metres or the 10,000 metres.

Reports: Nuggets extend Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who joined the Denver Nuggets in a trade last week, landed a contract extension from his new team, the Denver Post and ESPN reported on Wednesday. The extension is for two years and $30 million, with the second year a player option, per the reports. The 29-year-old guard is due to make $14 million in the upcoming season, the last year on his existing contract.

French Senate report criticises security flaws over Champions League crowd disorder

A French Senate report on Wednesday slammed organisational failings that resulted in crowd disorder and crime at May's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which sparked political tensions between Britain and France. The May 28 final at Paris' Stade de France, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, was delayed after police forcefully held back people trying to enter the ground.

Reports: Johnny Gaudreau reaches 7-year deal with Blue Jackets

Free-agent forward Johnny Gaudreau agreed to a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The deal for Gaudreau, seen as the top player in this year's NHL free agent market, is reportedly worth $68.25 million, with an average annual value of $9.75 million.

