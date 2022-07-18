Left Menu

Soccer–Netherlands reach quarters after scoring three late goals against Switzerland

But Dutch substitute Romee Leuchter netted her first goal for her country in the 84th minute before Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 five minutes later following a lengthy VAR review. Leuchter completed the rout with her second goal of the game deep into injury time.

18-07-2022
The Netherlands will face France in the quarter-finals of the women's Euros after they thrashed Switzerland 4-1 to finish second in Group C on Sunday.

Three late goals for the Netherlands transformed a nervy afternoon into a comfortable final scoreline for the Dutch. A Swiss own goal opened the scoring after Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic diverted a Stefanie van der Gragt header into her own net shortly after halftime.

Switzerland kept the pressure on, though, and replied only four minutes later when Geraldine Reuteler slotted in from close range to draw the scores level. But Dutch substitute Romee Leuchter netted her first goal for her country in the 84th minute before Victoria Pelova made it 3-1 five minutes later following a lengthy VAR review.

Leuchter completed the rout with her second goal of the game deep into injury time.

