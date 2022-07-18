Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Amazing Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican clean sweep in women's 100 metres; Athletics-Crouser finally bags shot put world gold in US sweep and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Amazing Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican clean sweep in women's 100 metres

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed an astonishing fifth world 100 metres title on Sunday when she clocked 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a brilliant Jamaican clean sweep. Fraser-Pryce got her usual superb start and held her form as fast-finishing Jackson clocked a personal best of 10.73 for silver and Thompson-Herah took bronze with 10.81.

Athletics-Crouser finally bags shot put world gold in US sweep

Double Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser finally bagged World Championships gold on Sunday as he led a United States clean sweep in a dramatic shot put competition with a best throw of 22.94 metres Defending champion Joe Kovacs had briefly led with a fifth-round effort of 22.89 but had to settle for silver, while Josh Awotunde claimed bronze with a big personal best of 22.29.

Golf-Smith rides back-nine charge to win the British Open

Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship, coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy saw another major slip through his fingers. Smith, the winner of golf's unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round of eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

Athletics-Holloway retains 110m hurdles title, injured Parchment misses final

American Grant Holloway successfully defended his 110 metres hurdles world title on Sunday after Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured himself in the warmup and world leader Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start. Tokyo silver medallist Holloway opened up a lead from the 10m mark and came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain's Asier Martinez.

Golf-British Open champion Smith and Ryder Cup captain Stenson to join LIV Golf - media reports

Newly-crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith reacted angrily when asked if he was on the verge of joining the highly-lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series but reports suggest the Australian is among many players who are about to jump ship. "I just won the British Open and you are asking about that?" Smith told reporters. "That is not that good. My team around me worry about that stuff. I am here to win golf tournaments."

Athletics-American Nageotte wins pole vault world gold

Olympic champion Katie Nageotte won the United States' first women's pole vault gold at the World Championships in more than two decades on Sunday, with compatriot Sandi Morris taking silver and Australian Nina Kennedy the bronze. Nageotte opted for a much shorter approach than her opponents, a strategy that clearly paid off as she soared over 4.85 metres on her first attempt to win her first medal at the world.

Athletics-Andersen crushes women's hammer field for gold

American Brooke Andersen secured a crushing victory in the hammer throw on Sunday, taking World Championship gold with a throw of 78.96 metres. Cool and calm Camryn Rogers briefly had the lead after her best attempt of 75.52 metres in the third round but Andersen trounced her on the fourth throw with 77.42 metres, forcing the Canadian down to the second spot on the podium.

Cycling-Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 15 as Vingegaard hits the deck

Belgian Jasper Philipsen claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won a bunch sprint in the 15th stage as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard and his team suffered a bad day on Sunday. Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to beat compatriot Wout van Aert and Dane Mads Pedersen, who were second and third respectively.

Golf-'Jeez, what a week' - Aussie Smith savours awesome triumph

Australian Cameron Smith was almost lost for words after shooting a flawless closing 64 to win the 150th British Open on Sunday. The 28-year-old world number six overhauled a four-shot deficit to claim his maiden major title, becoming the first Australian to lift the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

Athletics-Cheptegei retains world 10,000 title and eyes distance double

Uganda's world record holder Joshua Cheptegei showed he had learned his Olympic lesson as he delivered a tactical masterclass to win a second successive world 10,000 metres gold in a superb race on Sunday. Last year in Tokyo Cheptegei kept his powder dry until the bell, only to be outkicked by Selemon Barega. On Sunday he started upping the ante with over a kilometre to go, throwing in laps of 64 and 63 seconds to stretch a group of eight as they hit the bell.

(With inputs from agencies.)