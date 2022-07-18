Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Japan's worlds delegation reports 11th COVID case - Kyodo; Athletics-Crouser finally bags shot put world gold in US sweep and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Japan's worlds delegation reports 11th COVID case - Kyodo

The Japanese delegation at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon has reported its 11th COVID-19 case, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a statement from the country's athletics governing body (JAAF). Marathon runner Hitomi Niiya and three coaches had returned positive tests, the statement said on Sunday after seven cases were reported in the camp a day earlier.

Athletics-Crouser finally bags shot put world gold in US sweep

Double Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser finally bagged World Championships gold on Sunday as he led a United States clean sweep in a dramatic shot put competition with a best throw of 22.94 meters Defending champion Joe Kovacs had briefly led with a fifth-round effort of 22.89 but had to settle for silver, while Josh Awotunde claimed bronze with a big personal best of 22.29.

Cricket-'Priceless' Pandya proves white-ball worth ahead of World Cup

If India wrapped Hardik Pandya up in cotton wool while he recovered from back surgery, that investment is now paying off with the all-rounder proving his worth on their limited-overs tour of England. Pandya, an explosive batter and a crafty seam bowler, underwent lower back surgery in 2019 and has since often played purely as a batsman while India waited for him to resume bowling regularly.

Golf-Smith rides back-nine charge to win the British Open

Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship, coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy saw another major slip through his fingers. Smith, the winner of golf's unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round of eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep in 100m, American gold rush continues

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women's 100m final at the World Championships while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds on Sunday. Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the Olympic podium in Tokyo.

Figure skating-Japan's Hanyu to hold a news conference on Tuesday

Japan's two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu will hold a news conference on Tuesday, at which time he will make a "statement of determination," his management agency said on Monday. The 27-year-old failed in his bid to win a third straight Olympic gold at the Beijing Games, where he finished fourth, and was non-committal about his future.

MLB roundup: Mariners enter All-Star break with win streak at 14

Cal Raleigh and Ty France each homered and drove in two runs as the visiting Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Haggerty had three hits for Seattle, which completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers. Ryan Borucki (2-0) relieved Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the fourth inning and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Athletics-Andersen crushes women's hammer field for gold

American Brooke Andersen secured a crushing victory in the hammer throw on Sunday, taking World Championship gold with a throw of 78.96 meters. Cool and calm Camryn Rogers briefly had the lead after her best attempt of 75.52 meters in the third round but Andersen trounced her on the fourth throw with 77.42 meters, forcing the Canadian down to the second spot on the podium.

Athletics-Cheptegei retains world 10,000 title and eyes distance double

Uganda's world record holder Joshua Cheptegei showed he had learned his Olympic lesson as he delivered a tactical masterclass to win a second successive world 10,000 meters gold in a superb race on Sunday. Last year in Tokyo Cheptegei kept his powder dry until the bell, only to be outkicked by Selemon Barega. On Sunday he started upping the ante with over a kilometer to go, throwing in laps of 64 and 63 seconds to stretch a group of eight as they hit the bell.

Soccer-S.Korea, and Australia express interest in hosting the 2023 Asian Cup

South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Qatar have submitted expressions of interest to replace China as hosts of next year's Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday. The deadline for the four associations to submit their bid documents has been set for Aug. 31, and the AFC's executive committee will announce the new host on Oct. 17, it said.

