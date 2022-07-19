Sports News Roundup: Golf-Garcia set to resign from DP World Tour; Athletics-No substitute for experience as Olympic champions earn world gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Garcia set to resign from DP World Tour

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he intends to quit the DP World Tour after signing up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, adding that he no longer feels loved on his home European circuit. Garcia, who resigned his PGA membership to play in the LIV series, will be ineligible for future Ryder Cups if he quits the DP World Tour.

Athletics-No substitute for experience as Olympic champions earn world gold

Experience prevailed on day four of the World Championships with Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas among the Olympic champions standing on top of the podium in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday. Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali backed up his Tokyo 3,000 metres steeplechase win by ending Kenya's dominance at the worlds, while Qatar's Mutaz Barshim had high jump gold all to himself this time.

Athletics-Thiam stands tall in 800m to win world heptathlon gold

Belgium's double Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam reclaimed the world heptathlon title in emphatic style on Monday when she produced a personal best in the final 800 metres to see off the challenge of Dutch rival Anouk Vetter. Vetter, who won silver behind Thiam in Tokyo last year, had gone into the final event 19 points ahead, equating to 1.3 seconds over 800m, but her personal best was more than two seconds slower than Thiam's.

Athletics-Lyles puts 200m field on notice with red-hot heat

Reigning world champion Noah Lyles showed he is no mood to give up his 200 metres crown after setting a red-hot pace to win his heat on Monday. The sprinting showman rounded the curve with ease before wagging his finger at the rest of the field down the straight to finish in 19.98 seconds and advance to Tuesday's semi-finals.

Athletics-Jacobs vows to return stronger after 'painful decision' to withdraw from worlds

Double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has vowed to come back stronger after he was forced to pull out of his 100 metres semi-final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon at the weekend due to a thigh injury. The Texas-born 27-year-old shocked the world when becoming the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold last August, before adding a second gold in the 4x100 metres relay.

Athletics-'Better late than never': Muir takes bronze after years of near misses

British Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir said several near misses in previous editions of the World Championships made her 1,500 metres bronze medal in Eugene, Oregon all the more special. The 29-year-old clocked a season's best of three minutes, 55.28 seconds on Monday, finally getting on the podium after finishing fourth in the event in London in 2017 and fifth in 2015 and 2019.

Golf-Two beers in a Claret Jug for Open winner Smith

British Open winner Cameron Smith has confirmed the venerable Claret Jug trophy he won on Sunday can hold two beers after testing its capacity while celebrating his maiden major title. The Australian staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship to win the 150th edition of the British Open on Sunday and receive the trophy that has been handed to winners since 1873.

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion, Smith, not to join LIV

Former major champion Ian Baker-Finch says LIV Golf Invitational Series is talking to his fellow Australian Cameron Smith but has urged the newly-minted British Open winner to resist the advances of the Saudi-backed circuit. Smith reacted angrily when he was asked about the possibility he might join the breakaway series after he won the Claret Jug at St Andrew's on Sunday, saying his management team dealt with "that stuff".

Athletics-Gebreslase wins world marathon title in a championship-record time

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's marathon title in a world championship-record time on Monday. Gebreslase broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch to cross the finishing line two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005.

Athletics-Four new COVID cases reported in Japan's worlds delegation

Three Japanese athletes and one coach tested positive for COVID-19 at the World Championships on Monday, the country's athletics federation (JAAF) said https://www.jaaf.or.jp/news/article/16856, taking the total number of cases in the delegation up to 15. Sprinter Yuki Koike tested positive and missed the men's 200m heats on Monday, while Shunsuke Izumiya and Takayuki Kishimoto were scheduled to compete in the men's 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles.

