Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with personal best leap; Australia to compensate past abuse victims at the national sports institute and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with personal best leap

Australian Eleanor Patterson picked the perfect time to produce her lifetime best leap as she equalled the Oceania record of 2.02 metres to win a surprise World Championship high jump gold on Tuesday. Patterson failed twice at 1.98 metres, once at her previous best of 2.00 but cleared 2.02 at the first attempt, lifting her from fourth place to first.

Australia to compensate past abuse victims at the national sports institute

Australia has set up a fund to compensate athletes who suffered harm or abuse during their time at the nation's peak sports training centre. The fund, launched by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) on Wednesday, will offer payments of up to A$50,000 ($34,500) to athletes who held scholarships at the Canberra-based Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) between 1981 to 2013.

Cricket-'We are not cars': Stokes criticises packed schedule

Authorities should stop treating players like "cars" and fix cricket's "jam-packed" schedule to retain multi-format players, England's Ben Stokes said. Stokes announced his shock retirement from one-day internationals on Monday saying playing all three formats of the game had become "unsustainable" for him.

Tennis-Serena Williams named in the star-studded field for Cincinnati Open

Serena Williams is set to take part in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati next month with her protected ranking, organisers of the U.S. Open tune-up tournament said on Tuesday. Williams, who returned to the Tour after a year out last month, fell in the first round at Wimbledon but has shown she is not yet ready to hang up her racket even though she is two months shy of her 41st birthday.

Athletics-Brazil's dos Santos wins 400m hurdles world final, Warholm denied

Brazilian Alison dos Santos denied record-holder Karsten Warholm a third successive World Championship title on Tuesday, winning the 400-metre hurdles in a blazing-fast 46.29 seconds. While the hype heading into the final had largely focused on a showdown between Norwegian Olympic champion Warholm and his American rival Rai Benjamin, the Tokyo bronze medallist had the victory in hand down the final straight in a championship record.

Athletics-Ceh dethrones Sweden's Stahl to win world discus title

Young gun Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia dethroned Sweden's Daniel Stahl in the discus final at the World Championships on Tuesday, giving the performance of his life to win gold in his first major championship. Olympic champion and 2019 winner Stahl very briefly held the lead with a 66.59-metre opener but was quickly overtaken by Lithuanian duo Mykolas Alekna and Andrius Gudzius, improving to 67.10 on his fifth try but never getting himself back into medal contention.

Soccer-Raphinha scores on pre-season debut as Barca crush Inter Miami

Barcelona's new signing Raphinha shone with a goal and two assists in his pre-season debut as the Spanish giants thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 in their U.S. tour on Tuesday. With Polish superstar striker Robert Lewandowski yet to play following his move from Bayern Munich for 50 million euros ($51 million), it was the 25-year-old Brazilian forward who led Xavi Hernandez's side to an easy win against the MLS club that is owned by former England international David Beckham.

Athletics-Briton Wightman takes surprise 1,500m gold with dad commentating

Briton Jake Wightman took a superb world championship 1,500m gold as he outkicked Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap on Tuesday, with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer. Wightman's father and coach, used to the combination by now but never previously seen such a victory, somehow kept his emotion in check as he called his son home, though he did allow himself a moment to announce to the Hayward Field fans: "That's my son and he's world champion".

Motor racing-NASCAR to hold the race on the streets of Chicago next year

NASCAR will hold its first-ever Cup Series street race in downtown Chicago in July 2023, the stock car racing circuit said on Tuesday, as it continues to make inroads into major U.S. metropolitan markets. Cars will race Chicago's 2.2-mile course against the backdrop of Lake Michigan, Grant Park and the city's celebrated skyline.

Athletics-Lyles, Knighton book 200 metres showdown at worlds

A highly anticipated showdown between reigning winner Noah Lyles and 18-year-old sensation Erriyon Knighton is set for the World Championships after the two Americans produced blazing-fast times to win their semi-finals. Lyles was simply flawless, holding off compatriot Kenny Bednarek down the final stretch in the fastest time of the day at 19.62 seconds to reach Thursday's final at the speedy Hayward Field track.

(With inputs from agencies.)