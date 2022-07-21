Sports News Roundup: Athletics-U.S. world relay hopes take a hit as Kerley out with injury; Athletics-China's Feng Bin stuns women's discus for gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-U.S. world relay hopes take a hit as Kerley out with injury

The United States' relay hopes took a hit on Wednesday as 100 metres champion Fred Kerley will not run in the 4x100 metres relay due to injury. The Tokyo silver medallist led a U.S. sweep of the 100 metres podium on Saturday but finished sixth in the 200 metres semi-final on Tuesday after grimacing with pain down the final straight.

Athletics-China's Feng Bin stuns women's discus for gold

China's Feng Bin put up the performance of her life to stun the women's discus final at the World Championships on Wednesday, as Olympic champion American Valerie Allman settled for bronze. Feng won off of her 69.12-metres opener, a personal best and her strongest performance of the season by a wide margin, as Croatia's twice Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic secured the silver in a 68.45-metres second attempt.

Golf-Stenson stripped of Team Europe Ryder Cup captaincy, joins LIV series

Henrik Stenson was stripped of Team Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy on Wednesday, a few hours before the Swede announced that he was joining the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. The 2016 British Open champion helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the last home tournament at Le Golf National in 2018.

Athletics-Americans Allison, and Norman advance to 400m final with record-holder van Niekerk

American Champion Allison produced a remarkable comeback to advance to the 400 metres final at the World Championships, as compatriot Michael Norman stormed to the fastest finish on Wednesday. World record-holder and twice world champion Wayde van Niekerk appeared to have a comfortable lead heading into the final 100 metres before Barbadian Jonathan Jones surged forward, running shoulder-to-shoulder with the South African.

Soccer-Stanway stunner sends England past Spain into Euro semis

England's Georgia Stanway scored with a wonderful extra-time strike to earn them a 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday in an excellent Euro 2022 quarter-final that sent the Lionesses into the last four. Hosts England was facing an exit from the tournament with six minutes of normal time remaining but went on to earn a semi-final clash with Belgium or Sweden to the delight of the home crowd.

Tennis-Williams and Djokovic included in U.S. Open entry list

Serena Williams was included on the entry list for the U.S. Open on Wednesday along with fellow former champion Novak Djokovic, who will not be able to compete due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Williams, who returned to competition last month after a year-long absence, was added to the entry list for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 Grand Slam in New York having been named in the draw for tune-up events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Cycling-Pogacar takes Tour stage 17 as Vingegaard stays in control

Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the 17th stage of the Tour de France but it was Jonas Vingegaard who came to a step closer to the title as he finished on the defending champion's wheel to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey on Wednesday.

Pogacar's late acceleration at the top of the final climb, an 8-km effort at 7.8%, earned him his third win in this year's Tour and gave him a 10-second time bonus.

Athletics-Dominant Jeruto roars to superb steeplechase gold

Norah Jeruto delivered a devastating display of front running to win the world 3,000 metres steeplechase title in a massive championship record on Wednesday, earning gold for Kazakhstan having switched allegiance from Kenya earlier this year. Jeruto clocked eight minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third-fastest of all time and more than five seconds better than Beatrice Chepkoech's 2019 winning mark.

Soccer-England's Stanway wasn't sure wonder strike was goalbound

England goalscorer Georgia Stanway said she was unsure if her stunning strike was destined for the back of the net after letting fly from distance to fire her side into the European Championship semi-finals with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain on Wednesday. Hosts England were facing an exit from the tournament with six minutes of normal time remaining, but substitute Ella Toone levelled to earn extra time before Stanway netted with a fierce effort in the 96th minute.

Athletics-Jeruto claims steeplechase gold, Feng Bin wins women's discus

Norah Jeruto set a World Championships record en route to winning the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while China's Feng Bin outdid Olympic champion, Valerie Allman, in the discus final in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday. Jeruto, who switched allegiance from Kenya to Kazakhstan earlier this year, clocked eight minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third-fastest time ever and more than five seconds better than previous winner Beatrice Chepkoech's mark in Doha in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)