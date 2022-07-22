Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Former javelin Olympic champion Walcott exits early, Chopra soars; Athletics-Jackson takes 200m gold and closes in on Flo-Jo record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Former javelin Olympic champion Walcott exits early, Chopra soars

Former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago failed to advance out of javelin qualification at the World Championships on Thursday, as India's Neeraj Chopra bettered his own Olympic gold-winning effort to advance. Walcott, who won in London and picked up bronze in Rio, could only reach 78.87 metres in Eugene, Oregon, finishing eighth in his group to miss Saturday's final.

Athletics-Jackson takes 200m gold and closes in on Flo-Jo record

Jamaican Shericka Jackson became the fastest woman alive over 200 metres on Thursday when she scorched to a dominant world title in 21.45 seconds, a time bettered only by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who claimed her fifth world 100m gold on Sunday, took silver in 21.81, with Britain's defending champion Dina Asher-Smith third in 22.02.

Cycling-Awe-inspiring Vingegaard edges closer to Tour glory

Jonas Vingegaard put the hammer down on the Tour de France on Thursday, extending his lead massively with an awe-inspiring victory in the final mountain stage as defending champion Tadej Pogacar's all-in strategy backfired. Vingegaard went solo some four kilometres from the finish at Hautacam after massive work from his Jumbo-Visma teammates, Pogacar slowly disappearing from his rear-view mirror and crossing the line in second, one minute and four seconds behind.

Soccer-Germany see off Austria to reach the Euro semi-finals

Germany had to work hard to beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the Women's European Championship, continuing their quest for a record-extending ninth title. Lina Maghull's first-half strike and a late goal from Alexandra Popp secured the win for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team and a place in the last four against France or the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Motor racing-Hamilton aims for another first as the 300th race looms

Lewis Hamilton believes he can make Formula One history as the first driver to win a race after reaching the milestone of 300 grand prix starts. The seven-time world champion, who has a record 103 wins to his credit, will become only the sixth driver to chalk up 300 starts when he lines up on the grid in France on Sunday.

Tennis-Venus Williams set for a singles comeback in Washington

Former world number one Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. which begins next week, organisers said on Thursday. The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wildcard for the July 30-Aug. 7 WTA 250 events a day after announcing she will also compete at next month's WTA 1000 event in Toronto, where she will be joined by her sister Serena.

Athletics-Olympic champion Korir leads trio of Kenyans into 800m final

Kenya's Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir produced his best performance of the season to win his 800 metres semi-final on Thursday, while Algerian Slimane Moula came from behind to win his race in the fastest time of the day. Korir, one of three Kenyans to advance to Saturday's final in Eugene, Oregon, took it easy to move through his opening heat but took a more aggressive approach in the semi-final.

Athletics-Lightning Lyles wins 200m, leads second sprint sweep for US men at worlds

Noah Lyles produced a dominating performance to retain his 200 metres title in 19.31 seconds at the World Championships on Thursday, becoming the third-fastest athlete of all time over the distance and leading a second American sprint podium sweep. Tokyo bronze medallist Lyles led at the halfway point and exploded through the finish, with compatriots Kenny Bednarek (19.77) and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton (19.80) battling out of the turn and down the straight for silver and bronze.

Athletics-Mu leads US trio into women's 800 semis

In a World Championships already boasting some notable clean sweeps, the United States remained in the hunt for a first 1-2-3 in the women's 800 metres after their big three, led by Olympic champion Athing Mu, advanced from Thursday's heats. Mu, Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson all looked good, while Kenya's Mary Moraa and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Britain, the only other athletes to have gone under 1:58 this season, also went through on a warm, humid night.

Cycling-Phenomenal Van Aert key to Vingegaard success

While Tadej Pogacar won the last two editions of the Tour de France mainly through his individual talent, his likely successor, Jonas Vingegaard, has relied on a formidable team and the jaw-dropping performances of Wout van Aert. Vingegaard won the 18th stage, a gruelling mountain trek in the Pyrenees at the top of Hautacam, on Thursday to extend his overall lead to a massive three minutes 26 seconds over Pogacar after extraordinary demolition work by Van Aert.

