Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Athletics-Bahamas' Miller-Uibo trounces women's 400m for World Championships gold

Bahamian double Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo added another jewel to her crown on Friday by winning her first 400 metres title at the World Championships. Miller-Uibo came charging down the back straight and had the lead coming out of the final turn before slowing through the finish with her rivals trailing in her wake at the Hayward Field track in Eugene, Oregon.

Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final

The United States have a woeful recent record in the men's 4x100 metres relay but their quartet got the job done in Friday's heats at the World Championships despite the added pressure of running on the home track. The crowd at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon cheered after each handover by the Americans, who since winning gold at the 2000 Sydney Games have suffered a series of disqualifications and disappointments at the World Championships and Olympics.

Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series

David Feherty has joined the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series as a broadcaster and will make his debut with the breakaway circuit at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster next week. The Northern Irishman, who played professionally before moving onto broadcasting in 1997, said he was excited to contribute to a world-class broadcast production that has a vision towards the future.

Athletics-American trio face stiff Hodgkinson challenge in 800m final

The trio of athletes hoping to restore some American female pride on the home track at the World Championships all advanced to the 800 metres final on Friday, with Olympic champion Athing Mu looking the one to beat. While the U.S. men have been tearing up the Hayward Field track in the sprints, their women will not manage a single medal in 100, 200 or 400m for the first time since the Championships began in 1983.

Olympics-London mayor Khan wants the city to host the Olympics again

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Friday that his office was working on getting the Olympics back to the city and making them the "greenest Games ever". London last hosted the Summer Olympics in 2012 and the earliest bid would be for 2036 - since the next three Games have already been allocated to Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).

Soccer-Sweden beat Belgium 1-0 to set up Euro semi with England

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a hard-fought 1-0 win over Belgium on Friday and set up a Women's Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday. Belgium's game plan of containing the Swedes and hitting them on the break looked like it would see them force extra time, but the last of Sweden's 34 attempts on goal was forced home by Sembrant to send the Belgians crashing out.

Athletics-American Norman digs deep to deliver 400m gold

Michael Norman finally delivered on the big stage on Friday as he dug in with a gritty performance to win gold against a stacked field in the World Championships 400 meters final and continue the American gold rush on home soil. Norman has had a succession of disappointments in recent seasons and was under massive pressure after coming into the race as the fastest in the world this year, but he held his form in a charge to the line to triumph in 44.29 seconds.

Cycling-Laporte breaks French jinx with victory on stage 19 of Tour

Frenchman Christophe Laporte ended a lengthy home drought at the Tour de France, claiming the 19th stage with a perfectly timed effort on Friday to give the local fans something to celebrate for the first time in more than a year. Laporte, a domestique within the mighty Jumbo-Visma team of yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard and points classification leader Wout van Aert, bridged a small gap with a leading trio in a nail-biting finale before moving clear 300 meters from the line.

Athletics-Mighty McLaughlin shatters 400 metres hurdles world record

American Sydney McLaughlin produced one of the greatest track performances of all time on Friday by shattering her own 400 metres hurdles world record to win World Championships gold.

The Olympic champion charged home in 50.68 seconds, slashing 0.73 off her previous mark of 51.41 set at the same springy Hayward Field last month and becoming the first woman to run under 51 seconds in the event.

Tennis-Djokovic joins Nadal, Federer, Murray for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Tennis fans are used to seeing Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray fight tooth and nail to beat each other at the Grand Slams but the "Big Four" are set to play together in the same team for the first time at the Laver Cup in London. Wimbledon champion Djokovic on Friday was named as the fourth member of the six-man Team Europe, the 35-year-old Serb joining his long-time rivals at the fifth edition of the ATP-sanctioned event from Sept. 23-25.

