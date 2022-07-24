Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Bernarda Pera nabs second straight title with Hamburg win; Motor racing-Leclerc on pole in France with Verstappen alongside and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Bernarda Pera nabs second straight title with Hamburg win

American Bernarda Pera won her first WTA career title last weekend in Budapest. On Saturday, she doubled her trophy total with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of top seed Anett Kontaveit at the Hamburg European Open. Her victory over World No. 2 Kontaveit gave Pera just her second win over a top 10 player. She previously defeated then-No. 10 Johanna Konta in the opening round of the 2018 Australian Open.

Motor racing-Leclerc on pole in France with Verstappen alongside

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc received a boost from teammate Carlos Sainz that helped him beat Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen to pole position at the French Grand Prix on Saturday. Spaniard Sainz, who already knew he would be starting at the back on Sunday due to engine penalties, 'towed' Leclerc in his slipstream at Le Castellet's smooth-surfaced Circuit Paul Ricard.

Mixed Martial Arts-Pimblett makes powerful mental health call after UFC London win

Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett electrified the crowd at UFC London with a second-round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt before making an emotional call for men to talk about their feelings following the death of his friend by suicide. The flamboyant lightweight sank in a rear naked choke to beat Leavitt before getting on the microphone and revealing that he received a call telling him of his friend's passing on Friday morning, five hours before he weighed in.

Soccer-Man City's Haaland scores in the pre-season win over Bayern

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will need more time to begin firing on all cylinders, despite scoring on his pre-season debut in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday. Haaland, who joined the Premier League champions on a five-year contract last month, got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross and fired home from close range after just 12 minutes to secure victory over the Bundesliga side at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Cycling-Heart-in-mouth moment as Vingegaard poised to win Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard was poised to claim his maiden Tour de France title as the Dane retained his overall lead after avoiding a freak crash in the final time trial on Saturday. The 25-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider finished second in the 20th stage, a 40.7-km solo effort from Lacapelle-Marival won by his Belgian teammate Wout van Aert, who clocked the best time of 47 minutes 59 seconds.

Cycling-Fire against ice as Pogacar throws down the gauntlet for Vingegaard

On the verge of failing to win a third straight Tour de France, risk-taker Tadej Pogacar said he would come back hungry for more but ice-cool Jonas Vingegaard, who is set to take his crown on Sunday, has warned that one title will not be enough for him. Pogacar and Dane Vingegaard have fought tooth and nail for three weeks although the Slovenian's take-no-prisoners approach has ultimately not paid off against the power of his rival's Jumbo-Visma team as ice prevailed over the fire.

Athletics-Portugal's Pichardo eases to world triple jump gold

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo continued his dominance in the men's triple jump on Saturday by adding his first World Championships title to the Olympic gold he won in Tokyo. The 29-year-old, a two-times world silver medallist for Cuba before switching allegiance to Portugal, jumped a world-leading 17.95 meters on his first attempt to take the top spot.

Athletics-Grenada's Peters retains world javelin title

Grenada's Anderson Peters beat Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain his world javelin title on Saturday, saving his best for last with a throw of 90.54 meters after leading the competition throughout. Peters was the only athlete to breach the 90m-mark, doing so three times in windy conditions at Hayward Field.

Athletics-U.S. women stun Jamaica in relays, men falter again

The American women's sprint relay quartet pulled off a stunning upset over Jamaica at the World Championships on Saturday while a flubbed baton handover proved costly for the U.S. men's team as they finished second to Canada. Jamaica was anchored by new 200 meters champion Shericka Jackson but Twanisha Terry ran a terrific final leg to bring home the hosts' 10th gold medal in Eugene.

Athletics-Olympic champion Chopra wins India's first silver medal at the worlds

India's sports community hailed Neeraj Chopra on Sunday after the Olympic javelin champion won the country's first silver medal at the World Championships. Chopra's throw of 88.13 meters was not enough to beat Grenadian Anderson Peters' effort of 90.54m but it was enough to end India's 19-year wait for another medal at the World Championships.

