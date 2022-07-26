Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo pleads guilty to impaired driving; Tokyo prosecutors raid home of ex-Olympic board member -Kyodo and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo pleads guilty to impaired driving

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired on Monday and said that she is "slowly coming back" after receiving care at an in-patient alcohol treatment program following her arrest in late March. Solo was found passed out behind the wheel of her car in a parking lot in North Carolina on March 31 and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse. Her two children were in the car at the time of the arrest.

Tokyo prosecutors raid home of ex-Olympic board member -Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors raided the home of former Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi on Tuesday in connection to suspected inappropriate payments made to him by suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc, Kyodo reported on Tuesday. Prosecutors have also raided the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc, Kyodo reported. Takahashi is a former executive of the firm, which was not immediately available to comment. Reuters was unable to contact Takahashi.

Cycling-Kenny considered quitting cycling after ectopic pregnancy

Laura Kenny, Britain's five-time Olympic gold medallist, said she contemplated walking away from cycling at the start of this year after a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy left her at "breaking point". Kenny said in April she had miscarried at nine weeks in November and had had a fallopian tube removed in January due to an ectopic pregnancy - when a fertilized egg implants itself outside the womb.

Hockey Canada unveils plan to eliminate 'toxic behavior'

Hockey Canada unveiled a plan on Monday that it hopes will "shatter the code of silence and eliminate toxic behavior" in the sport amid police investigations into alleged group sexual assaults by two of the country's national junior teams. One of the commitments revealed by the national governing body is the implementation of a tracking and reporting system for all complaints of maltreatment with the results published publicly annually to hold Hockey Canada accountable.

U.S. basketball star Griner returns to Russian court in a drugs trial

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner appeared at a Russian court on Tuesday for the fifth hearing of her trial on drug charges that could carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years. Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was escorted into the defendant's cage in a courtroom at the Khimki District Court outside Moscow, bending down to avoid banging her head against the door frame.

Golf-Garcia to 'hold off' on a plan to resign from DP World Tour

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, one of the more high-profile players to join LIV Golf, has for now shelved plans to resign from the DP World Tour so that he can remain eligible for Ryder Cup competition, ESPN on Monday reported him saying. The 42-year-old Spaniard said after the British Open two weeks ago that he was probably going to leave his home European circuit where he was "not feeling loved" but the Ryder Cup stalwart has reportedly had a change of heart.

Cricket-Rafiq 'incredibly proud' of Haq, Sheikh for speaking up on racism

Azeem Rafiq said he was "incredibly proud" of former Scotland cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh for speaking out about the racist abuse they had suffered in their careers, which led to a damning review into Cricket Scotland. The review, which was backed by SportScotland, was published on Monday and said the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland were "institutionally racist".

MLB roundup: Jonathan India, Reds slam Marlins

Jonathan India belted his first career grand slam and came within a triple of the cycle as the Cincinnati Reds routed the visiting Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday. Brandon Drury broke open a one-run game with a three-run homer in the fourth as the Reds won their eighth straight home game against Miami, outscoring the Marlins 53-12 in the eight contests.

Tennis-Kyrgios handed a wildcard for U.S. Open tune-up in Cincinnati

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has been handed a wildcard into next month's U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati, Ohio, organisers of the Western & Southern Open said on Monday. For the 27-year-old Australian, who two weeks ago fell to Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam singles final, this will mark his sixth appearance in Cincinnati and first since 2019.

Athletics-U.S. complete historic medal haul on the record-setting final day

Armand Duplantis brought down the curtain on the World Championships in stunning fashion on Sunday, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day track and field meet in Eugene. After the United States claimed emphatic victories in both the men's and women's 4x400 meter relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.

