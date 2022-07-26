Sports News Roundup: F1's Perez to own Mexican team in electric powerboat series; Kenny considered quitting cycling after ectopic pregnancy and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fans show love as victorious South African women's soccer team returns

Excited fans welcomed home South Africa's women's soccer team at Johannesburg's main airport on Tuesday after they won their first Africa Cup of Nations title. The team, nicknamed Banyana Banyana (The Girls), beat tournament hosts Morocco 2-1 on Saturday, earning a place in next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Motor racing-F1's Perez to own Mexican team in electric powerboat series

Formula One driver Sergio Perez is entering his own Mexican team in an all-electric racing boat championship due to start next year, organisers said on Tuesday. The series is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, founder of the electric Formula E and Extreme E motor racing and off-road series.

Cycling-Ludwig wins stage three of women's Tour, Vos retains yellow jersey

Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig finished strongly to win the third stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday, while Dutch great Marianne Vos came second to retain the yellow jersey. Vos had seized the yellow jersey on Monday after winning Monday's second stage but FDJ Suez Futuroscope rider Ludwig kept her at bay to win the hilly 133.6 kilometre ride from Reims to Epernay in a time of three hours and 22.54 minutes.

Tokyo prosecutors raid home of ex-Olympic board member -Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors raided the home of former Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi on Tuesday in connection to suspected inappropriate payments made to him by suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc, Kyodo reported on Tuesday. Prosecutors have also raided the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc, Kyodo reported. Takahashi is a former executive of the firm, which said it was cooperating with prosecutors. Reuters was unable to contact Takahashi.

Cycling-Kenny considered quitting cycling after ectopic pregnancy

Laura Kenny, Britain's five-time Olympic gold medallist, said she contemplated walking away from cycling at the start of this year after a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy left her at "breaking point". Kenny said in April she had miscarried at nine weeks in November and had had a fallopian tube removed in January due to an ectopic pregnancy - when a fertilised egg implants itself outside the womb.

U.S. basketball star Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defence argues

The defence team of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on drug charges, argued in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to assuage pain from injuries, like many other elite international athletes. Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia.

Golf-PGA Tour leaves LIV golfers off new playoff eligibility list

The PGA Tour has created a separate eligibility points list for the FedExCup Playoffs that ensures golfers who were suspended for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series do not negatively affect other players' eligibility. At the end of the PGA Tour's regular season, the top 125 in the eligibility points list make the playoffs, which are three events featuring a progressive cut with fields of 125, 70 and 30. The winner gets $18 million from a $75 million bonus pool.

MLB roundup: Jonathan India, Reds slam Marlins

Jonathan India belted his first career grand slam and came within a triple of the cycle as the Cincinnati Reds routed the visiting Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday. Brandon Drury broke open a one-run game with a three-run homer in the fourth as the Reds won their eighth straight home game against Miami, outscoring the Marlins 53-12 in the eight contests.

Games-WADA signs deal with Commonwealth Games Federation to boost fight against doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has signed an initial four-year agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to collaborate on anti-doping, it announced on Tuesday. WADA said the deal, which was signed at the CGF General Assembly in Birmingham ahead of the July 28-Aug. 8 Commonwealth Games, was to facilitate joint activities within member nations and to strengthen its anti-doping programme.

Athletics-U.S. complete historic medal haul on record-setting final day

Armand Duplantis brought down the curtain on the World Championships in stunning fashion on Sunday, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day track and field meet in Eugene. After the United States claimed emphatic victories in both the men's and women's 4x400 metre relays, Duplantis took centre stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)