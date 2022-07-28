Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; U.S. says 'substantial offer' on the table for Russia to release detainees Griner, Whelan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final

Prolific striker Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany beat France 2-1 in their Euro 2022 semi-final on Wednesday to set up a clash with hosts England in Sunday's final at Wembley. The Germans, eight times European champions, will take on an England team on a high after their 4-0 thrashing of Sweden in Tuesday's other semi.

U.S. says 'substantial offer' on the table for Russia to release detainees Griner, Whelan

The United States has made "a substantial offer" to Russia to release U.S. citizens detained there, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding he would press his Russian counterpart to respond in a conversation planned for the coming days. Washington offered Moscow a deal to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan weeks ago, Blinken told reporters and hoped to advance the process when he speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

ATP roundup: Trio of seeded Americans roll in Atlanta

Three seeded Americans recorded straight-set victories to easily advance at the Atlanta Open on Wednesday in Georgia. Fourth-seeded Frances Tiafoe cruised past Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4, No. 5 Tommy Paul easily dispatched Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea 6-3, 6-3, and No. 8 Brandon Nakashima ousted Australian John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Games-Daley condemns homophobia across Commonwealth nations ahead of Games

Britain's Olympic diving champion Tom Daley has condemned homophobia across Commonwealth nations on the eve of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday. Homosexuality is a criminal offense in 35 of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth, with many still enforcing colonial-era laws from the British empire. Punishments include whipping, life imprisonment and the death penalty.

Cycling-Jubilant Danes celebrate Tour-winner Vingegaard in Copenhagen

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was clearly moved as he was celebrated by thousands of jubilant Danes on Wednesday in Copenhagen where the world's biggest cycling race kicked off nearly a month ago. "It's fantastic. I'm almost completely speechless. I don't know what to say," Vingegaard said, before stepping onto a balcony where he was greeted by a throng of flag-waving Danes on Copenhagen town hall square.

Tennis-Zverev return 'more realistic' for Davis Cup in September

Alexander Zverev has not given up hope of playing next month's U.S. Open but the German world number two is more likely to return to action from his ankle injury during the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in mid-September. Zverev was forced to retire after suffering an injury during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal and had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle last month.

MLB roundup: Guardians overtake sloppy Red Sox

Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking home run with one out in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians capitalized on shoddy defense by the host Boston Red Sox and recorded a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night. Naylor snapped a 6-6 tie when he hammered a 2-0 slider from Tanner Houck (5-4) over the Green Monster seats for his 14th homer. Naylor's fifth homer in 18 games this month helped Cleveland win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Golf-Trump to play LIV Golf pro-am with Johnson and DeChambeau

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric will play a LIV Golf pro-am event with major championship winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau at his Bedminster, New Jersey, a course on Thursday, a source with the Saudi Arabia-funded series said. The pro-am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster will be held the day before the third event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series -- which is already disrupting the dynamics of men's professional golf -- takes place on the same course.

'No one explained any of it' - Griner relives her arrest in Russian trial

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Wednesday she was not read her rights when detained at a Moscow airport in February, as she stands trial for drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison. The 31-year-old, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Soccer-Proud Popp leads Germany to Euros final

Alexandra Popp missed the last two women's European Championships through injuries but the German skipper has more than made up for it with six goals in this edition following a double in Wednesday's semi-final win over France. Eight-time champions Germany beat France 2-1 with Popp scoring the opener in the first half and the winner in the second to book a spot in Sunday's final at Wembley against hosts England.

(With inputs from agencies.)