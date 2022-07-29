Sports News Roundup: Games-Birmingham opening ceremony breathes life into doomed Games; Soccer-Man City's Foden backs Haaland to deliver in Premier League and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Birmingham opening ceremony breathes life into doomed Games

A Commonwealth Games that once appeared doomed exploded into life with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday that put a modern spin on a sporting event often seen as a relic of the British Empire's colonial past. Ten years after the 2012 London Olympics it was Birmingham's moment in the spotlight, although a smaller one, as Prince Charles, reading a message on behalf of The Queen contained in a Baton that had travelled through all 72 nations and regions of the Commonwealth, declared the Games open.

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz begins title defense in Croatia

No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain made quick work of Slovakia's Norbert Gombos, winning 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Croatia Open Umag on Thursday in Umag, Croatia. The 19-year-old won his maiden ATP title at Umag last year. Earlier this week, he became the youngest player to earn a top-five ATP Tour ranking since countryman Rafael Nadal.

Soccer-Former Arsenal captain and manager Neill dies aged 80

Former Arsenal captain and manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Neill, who joined Arsenal as a 17-year-old in 1959, made 275 appearances in an 11-year career with the London club. He was appointed captain when he was 20, becoming the youngest player to lead Arsenal.

Soccer-Man City's Foden backs Haaland to deliver in Premier League

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland is "scary" in front of goal, team mate Phil Foden said, backing the Norwegian striker to quickly adapt to life in England and become a key cog in the Premier League champions' set-up. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract last month, showed a glimpse of his goalscoring prowess with a poacher's finish in a 1-0 pre-season win over Bayern Munich earlier this week.

Soccer-England's Lionesses are a 'very special' team, says former boss Neville

Former England women's coach Phil Neville said he was proud of the Lionesses and hailed the team that will contest Sunday's Euro 2022 final against Germany as "very special". Hosts England waltzed past Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, with a 4-0 win on Tuesday and will face the eight-times European champions at Wembley in the highest attended edition of the tournament.

Reports: Mets acquire OF Tyler Naquin from Reds

The New York Mets are acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin and reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds for two minor-leaguers, multiple media outlets reported Thursday night. The Reds would receive right-hander Jose Acuna and infielder Hector Rodriguez.

Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match

Liverpool will play a friendly one day after their Premier League opener at Fulham next weekend, manager Juergen Klopp said, adding that his players need more match practice to cope with a packed schedule in the 2022-23 season. Liverpool, who have played Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Salzburg during pre-season, clash with Manchester City in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday.

No deal yet with U.S. on Griner swap for arms dealer Bout, Russia says

Russia said on Thursday there was no deal yet with the United States on swapping detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and a former Marine for an imprisoned Russian called by American prosecutors one of the world's most prolific arms dealers. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release American citizens held in Russia. A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."

Cowboys signing USFL MVP WR KaVontae Turpin

The Dallas Cowboys are signing wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, the 2022 USFL Most Valuable Player. He led the USFL in receiving yards (540) and punt-return average (15.3) and was the only player to score a touchdown on a kickoff return as he helped the New Jersey Generals post a 9-1 record in the regular season.

Motor racing-Vettel will leave F1 with respect and affection

Sebastian Vettel's greatest success is a distant memory but the four times world champion will leave Formula One at the end of this year with more fans than he had in his heyday. Vettel won his last title with Red Bull almost a decade ago while it has been nearly three years since the 35-year-old German, then at Ferrari, last won a race.

