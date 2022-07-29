Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain; Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Birmingham opening ceremony breathes life into doomed Games

A Commonwealth Games that once appeared doomed exploded into life with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday that put a modern spin on a sporting event often seen as a relic of the British Empire's colonial past. Ten years after the 2012 London Olympics it was Birmingham's moment in the spotlight, although a smaller one, as Prince Charles, reading a message on behalf of The Queen contained in a Baton that had travelled through all 72 nations and regions of the Commonwealth, declared the Games open.

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz begins title defense in Croatia

No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain made quick work of Slovakia's Norbert Gombos, winning 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Croatia Open Umag on Thursday in Umag, Croatia. The 19-year-old won his maiden ATP title at Umag last year. Earlier this week, he became the youngest player to earn a top-five ATP Tour ranking since countryman Rafael Nadal.

MLB roundup: Trey Mancini stars in possible O's home finale

Jordan Lyles pitched into the sixth inning and Trey Mancini hit an inside-the-park home run in what might have been his last home game with the Orioles, a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon. With one out, one on and the Orioles leading 1-0 in the eighth, Tampa Bay right-fielder Josh Lowe couldn't find Mancini's fly ball in the sun. The ball hit him and rolled into the right-field corner. Austin Hays scored from second, and Mancini beat the relay throw home for his first career inside-the-park homer.

Soccer-Man City's Foden backs Haaland to deliver in Premier League

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland is "scary" in front of goal, team mate Phil Foden said, backing the Norwegian striker to quickly adapt to life in England and become a key cog in the Premier League champions' set-up. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract last month, showed a glimpse of his goalscoring prowess with a poacher's finish in a 1-0 pre-season win over Bayern Munich earlier this week.

Soccer-Swapping tips with De Gea helped improve performances, says Earps

England's Mary Earps said swapping tips with fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea helped lift her performances to a new level at the European Championship as the Lionesses reached their first major final in over a decade. Earps contributed a number of early saves to keep Sweden at bay in the semi-final before Sarina Wiegman's side eventually cruised to a 4-0 victory in Sheffield and set up a showdown with old rivals Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Former world number one Luke Donald said he "would love" to be named captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup, adding that he would see it through unlike Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the captaincy after joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Stenson was removed from the role of captain last week, hours before the Swede announced that he was joining the lucrative Saudi-backed series.

Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match

Liverpool will play a friendly one day after their Premier League opener at Fulham next weekend, manager Juergen Klopp said, adding that his players need more match practice to cope with a packed schedule in the 2022-23 season. Liverpool, who have played Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Salzburg during pre-season, clash with Manchester City in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday.

No deal yet with U.S. on Griner swap for arms dealer Bout, Russia says

Russia said on Thursday there was no deal yet with the United States on swapping detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and a former Marine for an imprisoned Russian called by American prosecutors one of the world's most prolific arms dealers. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release American citizens held in Russia. A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."

Tennis-Kyrgios' Australian court date pushed back by three weeks

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios' court date relating to a common assault charge has been pushed back by three weeks, media reported on Friday. Australian Capital Territory Policing previously said the charge was in relation to an incident in December 2021. Australian media said it was related to a complaint made by a former partner of the player.

Motor racing-Vettel will leave F1 with respect and affection

Sebastian Vettel's greatest success is a distant memory but the four times world champion will leave Formula One at the end of this year with more fans than he had in his heyday. Vettel won his last title with Red Bull almost a decade ago while it has been nearly three years since the 35-year-old German, then at Ferrari, last won a race.

