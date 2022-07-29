Sports News Roundup: Trey Mancini stars in possible O's home finale; 'WAGatha Christie' libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Laporta says he feels 'moral debt' to let Messi finish career at Barca

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club will try to bring seven-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou as they have a "moral debt" to ensure the Argentina forward can finish his career with the LaLiga club. Barca were forced to let their talisman and record scorer Messi, who is now 35, leave last year because his high wages coupled with strict LaLiga financial rules could have jeopardised the club's future.

MLB roundup: Trey Mancini stars in possible O's home finale

Jordan Lyles pitched into the sixth inning and Trey Mancini hit an inside-the-park home run in what might have been his last home game with the Orioles, a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon. With one out, one on and the Orioles leading 1-0 in the eighth, Tampa Bay right-fielder Josh Lowe couldn't find Mancini's fly ball in the sun. The ball hit him and rolled into the right-field corner. Austin Hays scored from second, and Mancini beat the relay throw home for his first career inside-the-park homer.

'WAGatha Christie' libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy

Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, emerged victorious in her high-profile libel match with the spouse of an ex-teammate after a High Court judge agreed that Rebekah Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press. In a case that has gripped the public with its mix of glamour, soccer, and amateur sleuthing, the judge backed Rooney's public assertion that Vardy had spilled private details about her to the Sun tabloid, leaving Vardy "devastated".

Soccer-Dutch keeper Van Veenendaal retires

Netherlands women's team captain and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal said on Friday that the time had to come to retire. The 32-year-old played 90 games for the national team since her debut in 2011 and was also the keeper for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Former Broncos, Ravens DE Derek Wolfe retires

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday at age 32. He won a Super Bowl during his eight seasons in Denver (2012-19) and played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

England's Rugby Union and Rugby League ban transgender players from women's game

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL) will restrict transgender participation in the domestic game, with the governing bodies recommending that only players recorded as female at birth be allowed to play in the women's category. The RFU said last week that it began a review of its existing policy in 2020 with a survey that got over 11,000 responses.

Charles Barkley sticking with Turner, ends LIV talks

Charles Barkley pulled the plug on talks to join the LIV Golf Series as a broadcaster and will stay with Turner and "Inside the NBA." "I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said in a phone interview with the New York Post. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner -- because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- it is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

Motor racing-Red Bull say still caveats and hurdles to Porsche F1 deal

Red Bull still have caveats and hurdles to overcome before a much-discussed Formula One partnership with Porsche is done, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday. Recent media reports have indicated that the Volkswagen-owned marque plans to go beyond a joint engine programme by taking a 50% stake in Red Bull Technology, the company which builds the team's cars.

Russia's Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken on prisoners

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would soon propose a time for a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which Blinken has said he wants to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and U.S. jails. Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had made a "substantial offer" to obtain the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, both detained in Russia.

Motor racing-Leclerc back on top as Ferrari lead the way in Hungary

Ferrari topped the timesheets in both practice sessions for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday with Charles Leclerc bouncing back to end the day quickest after team mate Carlos Sainz set the early pace. Leclerc, who crashed while leading the previous race in France from pole position, lapped in one minute 18.445 seconds on low fuel and soft tyres after Sainz led the first session in 1:18.750.

