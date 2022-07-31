Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was full of praise for new signing Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan sealed their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday. Liverpool won the season curtain raiser for the first time since 2006 with a convincing victory over Pep Guardiola's City at Leciester City's King Power Stadium.

Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss

Formula One will miss Sebastian Vettel when he retires at the end of the season but the four times world champion has chosen the right time to go, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said on Saturday. Horner had a close bond with the German when he was winning four successive titles with Red Bull from 2010-13, and also most of his 53 wins.

Motor racing-Former race director Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi decision

Former race director Michael Masi revealed he had received online death threats after the controversy last year that allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One world title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.

Soccer-England v Germany is a 'fairytale fixture', says Williamson

The women's European Championship final between England and Germany is a "fairytale fixture" given the history between the teams, England captain Leah Williamson said on Saturday. Hosts England and eight-time champions Germany will play at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday, meeting for the second time in the Euro final after the Germans won 6-2 in 2009.

Games-Kiplangat takes wrong turn on way to Games marathon gold

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat took a wrong turn but still found his way to marathon gold at the Commonwealth Games, providing some late drama to what had been an uneventful race on Saturday. After more than 40 kilometres of running through the twisting Birmingham streets, Kiplangat veered off course in the late stages but had built up such a commanding lead that the miscue did not cause any damage.

Soccer-Ronaldo back in United squad for Rayo Vallecano friendly: Ten Hag

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the squad for their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, manager Erik ten Hag said. Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of speculation after British media reported he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League. United will compete in the second-tier Europa League this term.

Soccer-Football is my safe space from off-field setbacks, says England's Mead

England forward Beth Mead described soccer as her "safe space" from setbacks off the pitch, saying she uses the sport as an escape from difficulties in her personal life and to bounce back from disappointments. The 27-year-old, who missed out on selection for last year's Tokyo Olympics, leads the goal-scoring charts at the European Championship heading into Sunday's final against eight-times champions Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Soccer-Odegaard 'proud and grateful' after being named new Arsenal captain

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Odegaard, 23, first arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 and after impressing manager Mikel Arteta, the club moved quickly to make that transfer permanent, signing him for around 35 million euros ($35.76 million) in August last year.

Tennis-'Fingers crossed!': Djokovic is hopeful he can compete at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic said he is preparing for the U.S. Open as if he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major, despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Djokovic, who has three U.S. Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year's U.S. Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the U.S. have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.

Soccer-Nunez has an instant impact as Liverpool beat City in Community Shield

Liverpool's new striker Darwin Nunez scored a late goal on his debut as they drew first blood in this season's rivalry with Manchester City after a 3-1 win in Saturday's Community Shield. The Uruguayan, bought from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($76.64 million), made himself an instant fan favourite after capping a lively appearance off the bench with a stoppage-time goal to secure the first trophy of the season.

