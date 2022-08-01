Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Nightmare for Ferrari as Verstappen wins in Hungary; Soccer-England fans erupt as women's side win Euros final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Nightmare for Ferrari as Verstappen wins in Hungary

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix, from 10th on the starting grid and despite a spin, on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second with Mercedes team mate George Russell, on pole for the first time in his F1 career, third in a repeat of the previous race in France.

Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dead at 88

Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell, one of the sports world's greatest winners as the anchor of a team that won 11 NBA championships, as well as the league's first black coach, died on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell, a five-time Most Valuable Player who was also outspoken on racial issues, passed away peacefully with his wife Jeannine by his side, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account that did not state a cause of death.

Games-McKeon and Le Clos make history in Birmingham pool

Swimmer Emma McKeon became the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all-time on Sunday, leading an Australian sweep of the women's 50 metre freestyle to claim a record 11th gold medal. It was a night of milestones at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre as moments earlier South African Chad Le Clos had joined shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams as the most decorated Games athletes ever when he snatched his 18th medal by picking up a silver in the men's 200 metres butterfly.

Cricket-Shamsi bowls South Africa to T20 series victory over England

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took five wickets to help his team bowl out England for 101 to win their decisive Twenty20 international by 90 runs at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday and take the three-match series 2-1. South Africa were put into bat and scored 191-5 off their 20 overs to set England an imposing target and then skittled out the home team for a one-sided victory.

Soccer-England fans erupt as women's side win Euros final

Tens of thousands of soccer fans draped in the red and white flag of England erupted in joy at Wembley stadium on Sunday - and at fan parks, homes and pubs across the country - as their side won the Women's European Championship for the first time. Sarina Wiegman's team beat Germany 2-1 after extra time to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil, with almost 90,000 fans filling the London stadium, including thousands of children and families.

Soccer-England clinch Women's Euro with 2-1 extra time win over Germany

An extra time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany in the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil. Substitute Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge their defeat by Germany in the 2009 Euro final in Helsinki.

Motor racing-Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen on Sunday slammed fans who burned Lewis Hamilton-branded merchandise, calling their actions disgusting. "That's of course not acceptable," the Red Bull driver, who beat Mercedes rival Hamilton to last year's title in a controversial season-finale, told reporters after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break. The Briton finished second ahead of team mate George Russell at the Hungaroring, with the pair chalking up their second successive double podium.

Soccer-England team have changed society, says coach Wiegman

England have changed society with their win in the Women's European Championship, coach Sarina Wiegman said after leading the Lionesses to their first ever major title on Sunday, which sparked scenes of jubilation up and down the country. Wiegman's side beat eight-time champions Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium in front of a record crowd (87,912) in a tournament that smashed records from one week to the next and garnered huge media coverage in Europe.

Golf-Stenson wins LIV Golf debut, 'I played like a captain'

Henrik Stenson won his first start on the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Sunday in New Jersey less than two weeks after he was stripped of his role as Europe's Ryder Cup captain over his decision to join the Saudi Arabian-funded circuit. Stenson shot a two-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event to reach 11-under at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where he finished two shots clear of Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff to collect the $4 million first prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)