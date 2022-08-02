Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs cleared to resume training; Golf-Ryder Cup captain Donald unsure about the availability of LIV players and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs cleared to resume training

Olympic 100 metres champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who withdrew from last month's World Championships due to a thigh injury, can return to training but remains a doubt for the European Championships, Italy's athletics federation (FIDAL) said. FIDAL said that Jacobs underwent an MRI scan on Monday, which showed "progress along the road to recovery".

Golf-Ryder Cup captain Donald unsure about the availability of LIV players

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is unsure if LIV Golf players will be allowed to feature in next year's event but he says he is committed to picking the strongest 12-man team to challenge the United States. Donald, 44, replaced Henrik Stenson as captain on Monday after the Swede was stripped of the role days before signing up for the lucrative Saudi-backed breakaway league.

Games-New Zealand swimmer Jeffcoat savours Birmingham gold after Olympic letdown

New Zealand swimmer Andrew Jeffcoat bounced back from the "brink of depression" in the wake of missing the Olympics a year ago to savour a hard-won gold in the 50 metres backstroke at the Commonwealth Games. The 23-year-old clocked a personal best and New Zealand record of 24.65 seconds to pip South Africa's Pieter Coetze at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham on Monday.

Soccer-'Game changers' - Williamson lauds teammates as England celebrates Euros win

England captain Leah Williamson said the Lionesses had inspired women and young girls up and down the country as her team celebrated their Euro 2022 triumph in central London on Monday following their 2-1 extra-time win over Germany the day before. Sarina Wiegman's side showed off the trophy in front of thousands of hollering fans less than a day after they captured their first major title by eclipsing record eight-time European champions Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Cycling-Colombian Lopez provisionally reinstated by Astana after probe

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez has been provisionally reinstated by his Astana-Qazaqstan team after an internal suspension following media reports linking him to a drug trafficking case in Spain. Spanish website Ciclo21 reported last month that police in Spain were scrutinising his connections to Marcos Maynar, a professor at the University of Extremadura who is under investigation for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering.

Golf-PGA Tour announces record prize money for the upcoming season

The PGA Tour announced record prize money for the 2022-23 season on Monday, with eight invitationals offering "elevated" purses between $15 million and $25 million. The move comes as the circuit is fighting back against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has led to the defection of several high-profile players on multi-million dollar deals, including six-times major winner Phil Mickelson.

Athletics-Gemili parts way with American coach Reider

Britain's Adam Gemili has parted ways with American coach Rana Reider, who is under investigation for sexual misconduct, the sprinter's agent confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

Reider is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport - an independent body that deals with allegations of abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports - following multiple complaints.

NFL-Browns quarterback Watson faces a six-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a six-game suspension for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal-conduct policy after allegations of sexual misconduct, an independent disciplinary officer said Monday. Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson said in her decision that Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy "in various ways" but did not impose a fine.

Motor racing-Verstappen's second F1 title is merely a matter of when

Max Verstappen can enjoy Formula One's August break knowing that it is now surely a question of where he wins his second title rather than whether. The Red Bull driver is 80 points clear of his closest rival, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, after 13 of 22 races and that is the kind of margin -- more than three race wins -- that simply does not get overturned in Grand Prix racing.

Games-'Love triangle' creating waves for Australia in Games pool

Australian swimmers have swept the podium, broken world records, set milestones and won a mountain of medals at the Commonwealth Games pool but all anyone wants to talk about is a supposed 'love triangle' with golden girl Emma McKeon at the centre. Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and singer-turned swimmer Cody Simpson (once romantically linked to American rocker Miley Cyrus) are the other two players in this frothy affaire de Coeur that has been tabloid fodder for some time in Australia.

