Odd News Roundup: Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts; Hot dogs - and cats - get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts

Ajax Amsterdam have banned fans from bringing signs into Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, Dutch media reported on Tuesday. The club have told the Ajax supporters association that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.

Hot dogs - and cats - get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer

A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs - or cats - that can't shed their fur coats in Japan's blistering summer weather. The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gramme (3-ounce) fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal's body.

Soccer-England players gatecrash coach's conference after Euros win

England coach Sarina Wiegman's news conference after their Women's European Championship win on Sunday was interrupted by her celebrating players, who danced into the room belting out a rendition of the "Three Lionesses" anthem. Wiegman had just finished answering a question about tactics and where the game was won and lost when the players made their surprise entrance, with goalkeeper Mary Earps leaping onto the table and being joined by defender Lucy Bronze.

