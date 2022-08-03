Sports News Roundup: Games-Kiplimo kick extends Uganda domination of Commonwealth Games 10,000m; Tennis-Djokovic likely to miss U.S. Open over COVID-19 vaccine status and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Kiplimo kick extends Uganda domination of Commonwealth Games 10,000m

Jacob Kiplimo used a devastating late kick to win the Commonwealth Games men's 10,000 metres gold on Tuesday, stepping up in the absence of world champion Joshua Cheptegei to maintain Uganda's domination of the event. Opening night at Alexander Stadium was meant to be highlighted by Cheptegei defending his Commonwealth crown but the Ugandan world record holder opted out to better prepare for the remaining Diamond League races.

Baseball-Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94

Vin Scully, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said.

'The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay submitted a joint bid on Tuesday to host the 2030 World Cup, an effort that if successful would bring the global tournament back to Uruguay a century after it hosted the first World Cup in 1930. "This is the dream of a continent," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Griner's Russian trial should be over 'very soon', lawyer says

The Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner should be over "very soon", her lawyer said on Tuesday, as the Kremlin warned the United States that megaphone diplomacy would not secure a prisoner swap for the 31-year-old Texan. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Soccer-Canada's Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

Bayern Munich and Canada defender Alphonso Davies has said he will donate his 2022 World Cup earnings to charity. Davies was born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana where he spent five years before moving to Canada and said he wants to show his gratitude by giving something back.

Soccer-Wolves' Hwang urges fans to display 'mature attitude' after facing racist abuse in friendly

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan called for an end to racism and urged sports fans to have a more "mature attitude" after being subjected to alleged racial abuse during a pre-season friendly in Portugal. Wolves condemned the abuse in a statement on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Portuguese side Farense, in which South Korea's Hwang scored a penalty, but did not specify the player it was directed towards.

Tennis-Djokovic likely to miss U.S. Open over COVID-19 vaccine status

There is a petition circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open but the Serbian appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in COVID-19 protocols in the United States and Canada. Djokovic has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine yet the 21-times Grand Slam winner remains on the entry lists for the ATP 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati that serve as tune-ups for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open in New York.

Baseball-Padres land Soto in blockbuster deal with Nationals

The San Diego Padres emerged as the winners in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, acquiring the young slugger as well as first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest deals in league history, the team announced on Tuesday.

Soto, 23, is batting .246 with 21 home runs, 46 RBI and 62 runs scored this season. The outfielder currently leads the majors with 91 walks and was crowned the Home Run Derby champion during the All-Star break last month.

NFL-Saints receiver Baker suspended for six games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old out of South Alabama was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft before being relegated to the team's practice squad for most of last season, appearing in just two games.

Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Woods, who was a playing captain in 2019 when the United States beat the International team to claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup, has made three competitive appearances since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2020 car crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)