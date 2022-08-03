Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Japan's Osaka makes winning return, sets up Gauff showdown; Baseball-Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Japan's Osaka makes winning return, sets up Gauff showdown

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka returned to action for the first time since May with a 6-4 3-6 6-1 win over Zheng Qinwen at the Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday, setting up a mouth-watering clash against teenage American Coco Gauff. Japan's Osaka suffered a left Achilles injury in the lead-up to the French Open, where she lost in the opening round before pulling out of Wimbledon.

Tennis-Motivated Kyrgios has a 'totally different mindset' since Wimbledon

A couple of years ago Nick Kyrgios would have struggled for motivation following a big result at a Grand Slam but the Australian said his mindset is completely different following his runner-up finish at Wimbledon last month. Tanking has been one of the many accusations levelled in the past at the 27-year-old, who delights fans with his talent but draws criticism for his on-court antics and temperament.

MLB roundup: Padres cap big day with doubleheader sweep

Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies and a sweep of a day-night doubleheader. Grisham, who hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs in the Padres' 13-5 win in the opener, drove a hanging breaking pitch from Alex Colome into the right field seats. It was the first homer allowed this season by Colome (2-4), who was making his 42nd appearance.

Baseball-Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94

Vin Scully, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said.

'The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay submitted a joint bid on Tuesday to host the 2030 World Cup, an effort that if successful would bring the global tournament back to Uruguay a century after it hosted the first World Cup in 1930. "This is the dream of a continent," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Athletics-Tebogo draws Bolt comparisons after showboating to junior record

Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the heats of the senior world championships last month, but clearly could have gone even faster.

Soccer-Wolves' Hwang urges fans to display 'mature attitude' after facing racist abuse in friendly

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan called for an end to racism and urged sports fans to have a more "mature attitude" after being subjected to alleged racial abuse during a pre-season friendly in Portugal. Wolves condemned the abuse in a statement on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Portuguese side Farense, in which South Korea's Hwang scored a penalty, but did not specify the player it was directed towards.

Tennis-Djokovic likely to miss U.S. Open over COVID-19 vaccine status

There is a petition circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open but the Serbian appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in COVID-19 protocols in the United States and Canada. Djokovic has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine yet the 21-times Grand Slam winner remains on the entry lists for the ATP 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati that serve as tune-ups for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open in New York.

NFL-Saints receiver Baker suspended for six games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old out of South Alabama was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft before being relegated to the team's practice squad for most of last season, appearing in just two games.

Games-Peaty rediscovers his spark after winning 50m breaststroke gold

England's Adam Peaty said winning 50 metres breaststroke gold at the Commonwealth Games had helped him rediscover his spark - just days after he said he had lost it. The 27-year-old triple Olympic gold medallist clocked 26.76 seconds on Tuesday to claim his first Commonwealth Games title in the event, ahead of Australia's Sam Williamson and Scotland's Ross Murdoch.

