Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Emil Ruusuvuori earns upsets win in Washington; Games-Birmingham turns into the Summer Games as McIntosh takes the spotlight and more

ATP roundup: Emil Ruusuvuori earns upsets win in Washington

Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori never lost his serve en route to a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Wednesday in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington. Ruusuvuori went 4-for-4 on break points on his own serve, and he converted his only break point on Hurkacz's serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set.

Games-Birmingham turns into the Summer Games as McIntosh takes the spotlight

The curtain came down on a rousing Commonwealth Games swimming program on Wednesday, a competition that Australia dominated from start to finish but may well be remembered as Canada's Summer Games. Having brought their A Team of Olympic champions and world record holders to Birmingham, the Australians laid siege to the Sandwell Aquatic Centre and won nearly half (65) of the 156 total medals on offer, including 25 of the 52 golds.

MLB roundup: Luis Castillo beats Yanks in Mariners debut

Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 innings in his debut for the Seattle Mariners, who slugged three homers in the first inning off Gerrit Cole and recorded a 7-3 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday. Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana hit a solo shot before Cole could record an out in the first, and Jarred Kelenic added a two-run shot after Cole got the first out.

Golf-Mickelson, other golf pros sue PGA Tour in LIV fight

Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA Tour over its decision to suspend them for playing the new LIV Golf circuit, according to an antitrust filing on Wednesday that revealed the Hall of Famer cannot apply for reinstatement until 2024. The lawsuit was led by six-time major champion Mickelson and includes 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones, among others.

Games-Thompson-Herah and Omanyala take 100-meter golds

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the only one of Jamaica's "Big Three" women to show up at the Commonwealth Games, was rewarded with the 100 meters gold medal on Wednesday, while Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala powered to the men's title. Thompson-Herah, twice the 100/200m sprint champion at the Olympics, finished third in last month's World Championship 100 final behind Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She was originally only a reserve for the Commonwealths but when Fraser-Pryce opted out, she stepped in.

NFL appeal Browns QB Watson's six-game suspension

The National Football League on Wednesday appealed the six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league's personal-conduct policy after it had previously said it wanted at least a year-long suspension. On Monday, former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson said Watson had violated the league's policy after more than 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct and abuse, calling his behavior "egregious" and "predatory."

WTA roundup: Illness KOs Simona Halep in Washington

Former world No. 1 player Simona Halep of Romania was forced to retire from her second-round match at the Citi Open in Washington on Wednesday, allowing Russia's Anna Kalinskaya to reach the quarterfinals. Halep seeded third in the event, trailed 7-5, 2-0 before she halted the match.

Games-McColgan takes 10,000m gold to complete a family hat-trick

Scotland's Eilish McColgan followed in her mother's footsteps when she won the Commonwealth Games 10,000m title in gritty style on Wednesday, battling past Kenyan Irene Cheptai for an emotional victory in a Games record time. Liz McColgan won the same title in 1986 and 1990 – as well as the world title in 1991 – and Eilish has now written her own script after a series of big-event near-misses.

Exclusive-Coach Hammon, once a star in Russia, urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

A top coach for U.S. women's pro basketball who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who as a player spent years in Russia and won Olympic bronze for her adopted country, said it was upsetting to see a fellow member of the tight-knit women's basketball community locked up for nearly six months. Washington says Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia.

Basketball star Brittney Griner awaits fate in Russia drugs trial

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court on Thursday as her drugs trial grinds towards a finale that could end with a 10-year prison sentence and a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap for one of the world's most notorious arms dealers. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

