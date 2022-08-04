Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season; MLB roundup: Luis Castillo beats Yanks in Mariners debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo could fit into his style of play but that the forward would need to build up his fitness before getting the chance to prove he deserves a place in the team. Ronaldo did not join United's squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and was left out of a friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid, but played 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

MLB roundup: Luis Castillo beats Yanks in Mariners debut

Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 innings in his debut for the Seattle Mariners, who slugged three homers in the first inning off Gerrit Cole and recorded a 7-3 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday. Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana hit a solo shot before Cole could record an out in the first, and Jarred Kelenic added a two-run shot after Cole got the first out.

Tennis-Russia's Kasatkina feels 'more free and happy' after coming out as gay

Russian Daria Kasatkina said she feels more "free" since coming out as gay last month as support poured in for the women's world number 12 from her fellow players. Kasatkina said last month that she was inspired to come out after Russian soccer player Nadya Karpova revealed she was gay in a country where homosexuality is frowned upon.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches milestone on winning return in Los Cabos

World number one Daniil Medvedev acknowledged reaching a "nice" milestone as, playing his first tour match since June, he beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-3 in Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday to record his 250th professional singles win. Medvedev, who sat out Wimbledon due to an All England Club ban on Russian players, closed the match out in just over 90 minutes, with Hijikata showing resilience by saving five breakpoints over the course of the two sets.

Athletics-Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2 in world juniors sprint

Tina Clayton led a Jamaican 1-2 in the 100 meters at the world junior championships in Colombia on Wednesday, sending out a message that the Caribbean island nation's dominance of women's sprinting is unlikely to end any time soon. The 17-year-old comfortably defended the under-20 title she won in Nairobi last year in a time of 10.95 seconds, with her schoolmate Serena Cole edging American Shawnti Jackson for silver at Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

WTA roundup: Illness KOs Simona Halep in Washington

Former world No. 1 player Simona Halep of Romania was forced to retire from her second-round match at the Citi Open in Washington on Wednesday, allowing Russia's Anna Kalinskaya to reach the quarterfinals. Halep seeded third in the event, trailed 7-5, 2-0 before she halted the match.

Soccer-Rivals desperate to break Bayern's Bundesliga stranglehold

Bayern Munich has dominated the Bundesliga for a decade and when the champions open their new season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday few will be betting against them winning a record-extending 11th consecutive league crown. Despite the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, Bayern do not look weaker than last year has brought in French forward Mathys Tel, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane and Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui.

Golf-Home winner at Women's British Open would inspire next generation: Hall

Georgia Hall said a home winner of this week's Women's British Open would help inspire more girls to take up the sport and that it was crucial for the country's young athletes to have role models. Hall said her victory in the 2018 edition had "elevated" golf in Britain and that another home winner could do the same, pointing to the impact of England's win at the Women's European Championship.

Brittney Griner awaits her fate in the Russian drugs trial

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court on Thursday as her drugs trial grinds towards a finale that could result in a 10-year prison sentence and then a prisoner swap for one of the world's most notorious arms dealers. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Tennis-Like mother, like daughter: Mandlik shows potential in San Jose

Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of four-time major winner Hana Mandlikova, showed she has the potential to make a name for herself in tennis after impressing on her WTA Tour main draw debut at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California. The 21-year-old was a game away from defeating Spaniard Paula Badosa on Wednesday before the second seed mounted a comeback to win 6-2 5-7 7-6(5).

(With inputs from agencies.)