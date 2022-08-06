Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to deliver in the new season after the Egypt forward ended speculation over his Anfield future by signing a new long-term contract at the Premier League club. Salah, who scored 31 times for Liverpool last season as they won the domestic cup double, put pen to paper on a three-year deal last month.

Motor racing-McLaren told Ricciardo that Piastri will replace him-reports

McLaren have told Daniel Ricciardo that fellow Australian Oscar Piastri will be replacing him at the Formula One team next season, according to media reports on Friday. The http://www.racingnews365.com website cited Australian sources saying Ricciardo had been officially informed of his "de-hiring".

Soccer-Rampant Bayern obliterate Frankfurt 6-1 in Bundesliga opener

Champions Bayern Munich fired five goals past woeful Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half on the way to an electric 6-1 victory in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday. The Bavarians put down a marker at the start of the campaign as they look to land an 11th consecutive league crown, and outclassed the Europa League winners, who face Real Madrid in the Super Cup next week, with new signing Sadio Mane on target.

INTERVIEW-Paralympics-Russia decision on Paris 2024 in November but situation unchanged-IPC chief

A decision on the participation of Russia and Belarus at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will be taken in November but the ongoing war in Ukraine means their ban from the Beijing 2022 winter Paralympics remains in place, the president of the International Paralympic Committee said on Friday. Athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from competing in the Chinese capital on the eve of the Paralympics in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a key staging area.

Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Montreal hardcourt event

Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal, Canada due to the same abdominal strain which forced him to miss his Wimbledon semi-final last month, he said on Friday. World number three Nadal's quest for a calendar Grand Slam ended after he pulled out of his highly anticipated showdown against Australia's Nick Kyrgios less than 24 hours before the match.

Soccer-Own goal helps Arsenal win at Palace in Premier League opener

Arsenal battled to beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday as the new Premier League season got underway, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the first goal before home defender Marc Guehi turned the ball into his own net late on at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who arrived from Manchester City in the close season, looked set to get off to a flying start by dancing through the Palace defence only to see his shot blocked, with Martinelli dragging the rebound wide of the post.

Soccer-Fenerbahce given one-game partial stadium closure after 'Putin' chants

Fenerbahce have been handed a one-game partial stadium closure, suspended for two years, after their fans chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin's name in a game against Dynamo Kyiv, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. The chants of "Vladimir Putin" by some Fenerbahce fans came after Vitaliy Buyalskyi put Kyiv ahead in the 57th minute of the Champions League qualifier that the Ukrainian side won 2-1 last month after extra time thanks to Oleksandr Karavaev's goal.

Tennis-Serena Williams faces tough draw in first U.S. Open tune-up event

Serena Williams will have her work cut out for her when the Toronto Open kicks off next week as the 23-time Grand Slam champion begins her hardcourt preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open. If Williams can get past a qualifier in her first round match she will then face either Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic or savvy veteran and former world number one Victoria Azarenka in the second round.

Lakers, LeBron James reportedly talk $98M extension

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a two-year extension worth $98 million, according to multiple reports. James, 37, became eligible for a contract extension on Thursday and met with general manager Rob Pelinka.

Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release

A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable." Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: "I love my family".

