Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract; Motor racing-McLaren told Ricciardo that Piastri will replace him-reports and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to deliver in the new season after the Egypt forward ended speculation over his Anfield future by signing a new long-term contract at the Premier League club. Salah, who scored 31 times for Liverpool last season as they won the domestic cup double, put pen to paper on a three-year deal last month.

Motor racing-McLaren told Ricciardo that Piastri will replace him-reports

McLaren have told Daniel Ricciardo that fellow Australian Oscar Piastri will be replacing him at the Formula One team next season, according to media reports on Friday. The http://www.racingnews365.com website cited Australian sources saying Ricciardo had been officially informed of his "de-hiring".

MLB roundup: Dodgers honor Vin Scully, rout Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the third Friday night, then coasted to an 8-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game weekend series. The Dodgers also honored Vin Scully before and during their first home game since the Hall of Fame broadcaster's death on Tuesday.

WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu falls in Washington quarterfinals

Russia's Liudmila Samsonova saved four set points in the first set and went on to upset second-seeded Emma Raducanu of Great Britain 7-6 (6), 6-1 in on Friday the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington. Raducanu, the reigning U.S. Open champion, failed on two chances to win the first set with Samsonova serving at 4-5. Raducanu subsequently went ahead 6-4 in the tiebreaker but lost the next four points.

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev, Nick Kyrgios survive busy day in Washington

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia and recent Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios of Australia both won two matches on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Citi Open in Washington. The tournament's schedule was compacted due to previous weather-related suspensions and postponements.

INTERVIEW-Paralympics-Russia decision on Paris 2024 in November but situation unchanged-IPC chief

A decision on the participation of Russia and Belarus at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will be taken in November but the ongoing war in Ukraine means their ban from the Beijing 2022 winter Paralympics remains in place, the president of the International Paralympic Committee said on Friday. Athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from competing in the Chinese capital on the eve of the Paralympics in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a key staging area.

Tennis-Medvedev confirms extended No.1 stay with Los Cabos final

Daniil Medvedev will arrive in New York for his U.S. Open title defence this month as the top seed after the Russian confirmed his stay as world number one by reaching the final in Los Cabos, Mexico on Friday. A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine forced Medvedev to miss the grasscourt major and he arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event with his top ranking under threat.

Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Montreal hardcourt event

Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal, Canada due to the same abdominal strain which forced him to miss his Wimbledon semi-final last month, he said on Friday. World number three Nadal's quest for a calendar Grand Slam ended after he pulled out of his highly anticipated showdown against Australia's Nick Kyrgios less than 24 hours before the match.

Games-Record breaking McKeon admits pool programme took 'mental toll'

Multiple champion Emma McKeon said she has had to pay a psychological price for her dominance in the pool after the Australian became the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all time. McKeon, who also has a record-breaking haul of Olympic medals to her name, won six golds as well as a silver and a bronze in Birmingham to take her medal tally to a record-breaking 20 at the quadrennial event.

Tennis-Serena Williams faces tough draw in first U.S. Open tune-up event

Serena Williams will have her work cut out for her when the Toronto Open kicks off next week as the 23-time Grand Slam champion begins her hardcourt preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open. If Williams can get past a qualifier in her first-round match she will then face either Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic or savvy veteran and former world number one Victoria Azarenka in the second round.

