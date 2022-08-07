Sports News Roundup: Horse racing-Horse racing in U.S. can't survive without reforms: HISA CEO Lazarus; Soccer-Guardiola says City's stay will not be determined by European success and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-Horse racing in U.S. can't survive without reforms: HISA CEO Lazarus

Horse racing in the United States cannot survive without a major overhaul of the rules governing the use of drugs and improvements in racetrack safety, the sport's top official told Reuters. A series of high-profile doping scandals and horse deaths have rocked the industry and led to a new federal law designed to replace the state-by-state patchwork of regulations with a national standard.

Soccer-Guardiola says City's stay will not be determined by European success

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that winning the Champions League is not an obsession and that his unresolved future at the club will not be determined by European success. Guardiola, whose contract runs out in 2023, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to land the continent's biggest prize, with a runner-up finish in 2020-21 their best result in the competition.

Soccer-Magnificent Messi inspires PSG to 5-0 win over Clermont

Lionel Messi scored a sensational bicycle-kick goal as Paris St Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday. Messi netted a brace to go with goals from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos as they followed up last weekend's 4-0 Trophee des Champions victory over Nantes with another easy win.

Athletics-Jackson, Bromell claim victories in Silesia Diamond League

World champion Shericka Jackson continued her brilliant season by winning the women's 200 metres event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday as Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy for the men's 100m title. Jamaican Jackson became the fastest woman alive over the distance at last month's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 21.45 seconds but she finished a little outside that with an effort of 21.84 on the day.

Soccer-Manchester United must let Ronaldo leave, says Rooney

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney believes that the club must let Cristiano Ronaldo leave if they are to build a successful team for the future under new manager Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who re-signed for United from Juventus last season, reportedly wants a move away from Old Trafford after the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers

Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to cancel out goals from Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah on target in the 2-2 draw for Juergen Klopp's side.

Tennis-Medvedev confirms extended No.1 stay with Los Cabos final

Daniil Medvedev will arrive in New York for his U.S. Open title defence this month as the top seed after the Russian confirmed his stay as world number one by reaching the final in Los Cabos, Mexico on Friday. A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine forced Medvedev to miss the grasscourt major and he arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event with his top ranking under threat.

Motorcycling-Zarco shatters Silverstone lap record to take British GP pole

Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco obliterated the all-time lap record at the Silverstone circuit on Saturday to take pole position at the British Grand Prix, while Aleix Espargaro salvaged a sixth-placed finish after a massive high-side crash in earlier in the day. Eight riders beat Marc Marquez's old lap record of 1:59.936, which the Honda rider set in 2019, with Zarco's 1:57.767 topping six riders under the 1:58 barrier

Ice hockey-Chair of Hockey Canada board steps down

Michael Brind'Amour will immediately step down as chair of the Hockey Canada board of directors, the sport's national governing body said Saturday. Hockey Canada has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ontario, involving eight members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

Tennis-Nishioka continues impressive run to set up Kyrgios showdown

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, ranked 96th in the world, beat top seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 on Saturday, continuing his stellar show at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and setting up a showdown against Australian Nick Kyrgios. The 26-year-old left-hander came to the U.S. capital having won five out of seven matches on the feeder Challenger circuit last month, but had not won a tour-level match since the Miami Masters in March.

