MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7

Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night to defeat the visiting San Diego Padres 8-3. The win was the seventh straight for the Dodgers, who are 7-2 against the Padres this season. The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth with three unearned runs off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified

Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement. With Jessie Knight as anchor, the England team thought they had won by one thousandth of a second ahead of Canada's Kyra Constantine after a photo finish.

Rugby-'No point sulking': Foster faces up to All Blacks criticism

Embattled All Blacks coach Ian Foster has urged his players to move on quickly from their Mbombela mauling and focus only on the rematch with South Africa at Ellis Park this weekend. The All Blacks' 26-10 defeat in the Rugby Championship opener was their worst in 94 years in South Africa, triggering fresh calls in New Zealand for Foster to be sacked.

Tennis-In-form Kyrgios blasts past Nishioka to win Citi Open

Australian Nick Kyrgios launched a dozen aces as he walloped Yoshito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 for his seventh career singles title at the Citi Open on Sunday in Washington, D.C, keeping his stellar year on track. Kyrgios showed no signs of rust after reaching his first major final at Wimbledon last month, breaking his Japanese opponent's serve in the opening games of the first and second sets.

Athletics-Olympic champion Felix calls U.S. abortion rights rollback 'shocking'

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track and field history, on Sunday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling ending the constitutional right to an abortion "shocking" and a "step back" for women. The sprinter, who won a U.S. record 11 Olympic medals before hanging up her spikes after competing in her final World Championships last month, has also been a champion for working mothers and said she was blindsided by the decision.

Soccer-Deadly Haaland strikes twice to give Man City win at West Ham

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked a fine Premier League debut by scoring in each half as the champions began their title defence by strolling to a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. Haaland converted a penalty after 36 minutes and wrapped up the points with a composed finish in the second period to cap an impressive display, with his father and former City player Alfie celebrating in the stands.

Tennis-Medvedev ends losing streak in finals with Los Cabos title

World number one Daniil Medvedev ended his losing run in finals with a 7-5 6-0 win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday to lift the title in Los Cabos, Mexico, and ramp up preparations for his U.S. Open title defence. A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Medvedev to miss the grasscourt major and he arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event for his first tournament since June.

Basketball-'Thank you, Sue': Seattle legend Bird bids emotional farewell

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird made an emotional farewell to a chorus of cheers on Sunday, playing her final regular-season home game after a blockbuster two decades with the Seattle Storm. A record crowd of 18,100 turned up to Climate Pledge Arena, chanting "Thank you, Sue," as the former first overall draft pick took a curtain call on her way to the playoffs.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia ready to book a taxi after British GP win

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia picked up where he left off before MotoGP's summer break by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday for his second victory in a row. Spaniard Maverick Vinales had to settle for second for Aprilia, 0.426 seconds behind after a thrilling battle over the closing laps, while Australian Jack Miller was third on the other factory Ducati.

Golf-Buhai credits mental coach for Women's British Open win

Throwing away a five-shot lead on the final day of a major would previously have sent Ashleigh Buhai into panic mode but the South African said her work with a sports psychologist helped her stay calm and claim the Women's British Open on Sunday. A triple bogey at the 15th saw Buhai drop into a share of the lead with South Korea's Chun In-gee but the 33-year-old came out on top after a thrilling playoff at Muirfield to seal her maiden major title.

