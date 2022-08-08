Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double; Athletics-Olympic champion Felix calls U.S. abortion rights rollback 'shocking' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified

Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement. With Jessie Knight as anchor, the England team thought they had won by one thousandth of a second ahead of Canada's Kyra Constantine after a photo finish.

Rugby-'No point sulking': Foster faces up to All Blacks criticism

Embattled All Blacks coach Ian Foster has urged his players to move on quickly from their Mbombela mauling and focus only on the rematch with South Africa at Ellis Park this weekend. The All Blacks' 26-10 defeat in the Rugby Championship opener was their worst in 94 years in South Africa, triggering fresh calls in New Zealand for Foster to be sacked.

Tennis-Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double

Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant victory over Yoshito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday and the Australian said he was stunned at his "incredible transformation" over the last year. Kyrgios launched a dozen aces on the way to a 6-4 6-3 win over his Japanese opponent to claim his first singles title since winning the same hardcourt tournament in 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Athletics-Olympic champion Felix calls U.S. abortion rights rollback 'shocking'

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track and field history, on Sunday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling ending the constitutional right to an abortion "shocking" and a "step back" for women. The sprinter, who won a U.S. record 11 Olympic medals before hanging up her spikes after competing in her final World Championships last month, has also been a champion for working mothers and said she was blindsided by the decision.

Soccer-Deadly Haaland strikes twice to give Man City win at West Ham

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked a fine Premier League debut by scoring in each half as the champions began their title defence by strolling to a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. Haaland converted a penalty after 36 minutes and wrapped up the points with a composed finish in the second period to cap an impressive display, with his father and former City player Alfie celebrating in the stands.

Basketball-'Thank you, Sue': Seattle legend Bird bids emotional farewell

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird made an emotional farewell to a chorus of cheers on Sunday, playing her final regular-season home game after a blockbuster two decades with the Seattle Storm. A record crowd of 18,100 turned up to Climate Pledge Arena, chanting "Thank you, Sue," as the former first overall draft pick took a curtain call on her way to the playoffs.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia ready to book a taxi after British GP win

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia picked up where he left off before MotoGP's summer break by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday for his second victory in a row. Spaniard Maverick Vinales had to settle for second for Aprilia, 0.426 seconds behind after a thrilling battle over the closing laps, while Australian Jack Miller was third on the other factory Ducati.

MLB roundup: Dodgers sweep Padres for 8th straight win

Cody Bellinger hit a pair of home runs and Tyler Anderson went seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers made a statement with a 4-0 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday while finishing off a three-game series sweep. Bellinger had three hits and Freddie Freeman drove in two runs as the Dodgers continued their dominance over the Padres, who added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader at Tuesday's trade deadline. Los Angeles has won eight of the 10 games between the teams this season.

Golf-Buhai credits mental coach for Women's British Open win

Throwing away a five-shot lead on the final day of a major would previously have sent Ashleigh Buhai into panic mode but the South African said her work with a sports psychologist helped her stay calm and claim the Women's British Open on Sunday. A triple bogey at the 15th saw Buhai drop into a share of the lead with South Korea's Chun In-gee but the 33-year-old came out on top after a thrilling playoff at Muirfield to seal her maiden major title.

Tennis-Kasatkina lifts San Jose title to reach career-high No. 9

Daria Kasatkina beat American Shelby Rogers 6-7(3) 6-1 6-2 to lift the Silicon Valley Classic title on Sunday, the victory helping the Russian climb to a career-high ninth in the world rankings. Kasatkina, who was forced to miss Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian players, had also reached the final of the event in San Jose, California last year, only to fall to Danielle Collins.

