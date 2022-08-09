Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating' emergency to compete in playoffs; Tennis-Serena 'can't wait' to reach the light at end of the tennis tunnel and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating' emergency to compete in playoffs

The PGA Tour issued a stern rebuke in a court filing on Monday to three suspended golfers seeking to compete in the FedExCup playoffs, despite joining the LIV Golf circuit. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones had filed a temporary restraining order so they could participate in the FedexCup playoffs, which begin this week after the PGA Tour blocked competitors who left for the Saudi-backed venture from playing in its tournaments. A hearing is set for Tuesday.

Tennis-Serena 'can't wait' to reach the light at end of the tennis tunnel

Serena Williams delivered an impressive physical performance in challenging conditions to return to winning ways at the Toronto Open on Monday and then said she can see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career. Williams was forced to dig deep during her 6-3 6-4 first-round victory over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz which saw the two women exchange blasts from the baseline in sweltering conditions on a hot and humid centre court.

Games-Birmingham gives Games a rousing send-off and new relevance

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games reached a high-octane conclusion on Monday by celebrating 11 days of compelling competition and sending the multi-sport event back to Australia in 2026 with new relevance and purpose. Certainly, Birmingham had plenty of reason to party having come to the Games' rescue on short notice after Durban, South Africa was stripped of them and delivered what by almost every standard was a hugely successful event.

Tennis-Serena advances in Toronto, joins Rybakina and Halep in the second round

Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced. Williams, in only her second singles match since returning to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, was forced to dig deep during a nearly two-hour match played in hot and humid conditions.

Tennis-No pressure says Raducanu as U.S. Open title defence looms

Britain's Emma Raducanu said she was not feeling under pressure less than a month before she returns to New York with a target on her back in her U.S. Open title defence. Teenager Raducanu completed one of tennis' most remarkable feats a year ago at Flushing Meadows when the 150th-ranked qualifier swatted aside vastly more experienced opponents on her way to becoming a Grand Slam champion.

Tennis-Wawrinka and plenty of rainfall at the Canadian Open

Stan Wawrinka's attempts to get his comeback season off the ground took another hit on Monday as the three-time major champion fell 6-3 3-6 6-3 to Emil Ruusuvuori in the rain-delayed opening round of the Canadian Open in Montreal. Wawrinka, 37, missed the clay, grass and hardcourt season last year following surgery on his left foot and since returning in March has suffered a slew of first-round exits.

WNBA-Mercury's Taurasi to miss rest of season with a thigh strain

Phoenix Mercury on Monday said guard Diana Taurasi will miss the rest of the WNBA season with a thigh strain, raising the possibility that the future Hall of Famer may have played her last game in the league. Taurasi, 40, is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and four assists per game this season, her 18th.

Motor racing-Hamilton says he could have been a Top Gun with Cruise

Lewis Hamilton says he had to turn down an offer to feature as a fighter pilot in Tom Cruise's hit movie "Top Gun: Maverick" because of his Formula One commitments. The seven times world champion told Vanity Fair he had been desperate for a part.

Soccer-Olympic champion Jacobs could unleash potential at Roma, Mourinho jokes

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho left his fans wondering if sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs would have made a great footballer in another life after jokingly showing off the signing of the Olympic 100 metres champion on Monday. While the Special One's approach to fantasy football may seem unorthodox, Mourinho has no doubts Jacobs would be a perfect fit at Roma. Not only would the Italian be the fastest man in Serie A, but also the most versatile.

Tennis-Russia's Medvedev looks on the bright side of Wimbledon ban

Daniil Medvedev said he tried to use the extra time away from the court to his advantage after Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from the grass-court major in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world number one returned to action in Los Cabos last week where he won four straight matches without dropping a set to claim his first title of the year on Saturday and said he feels extra prepared for the hard court season.

