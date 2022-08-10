Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return; Golf-Judge denies LIV golfers' bid to compete in PGA Tour playoffs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return

Timo Werner's return to his former club RB Leipzig is good news both for the league and for the player, who will continue competing at the highest level, Germany coach Hansi Flick said. Werner, whose form over the past two years raised questions about whether he was the right striker for this year's World Cup in Qatar, signed a four-year contract on Tuesday to return to Leipzig from Chelsea.

Golf-Judge denies LIV golfers' bid to compete in PGA Tour playoffs

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by three golfers on the LIV Golf tour for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the PGA Tour's lucrative FedExCup playoffs, which begin on Thursday. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have all been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway league and hoped an emergency injunction would clear the way for them to play in the three-tournament playoffs.

Analysis-Tennis-Serena's impact to be felt long after pending retirement

Serena Williams announced her forthcoming retirement on Tuesday but even when her illustrious tennis career comes to a close her impact on the game she dominated for over two decades will be felt for generations to come. Williams, who made her professional debut in 1995 a year after her older sister Venus, has been one of the game's most marketable stars. She has a slew of corporate partners and in 2019 became the first athlete to land on Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women.

MLB roundup: Rockies pound 22 hits in blowout of Cardinals

Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 16-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron also went deep and finished with two hits and five RBIs, Brendan Rodgers had four hits on his 26th birthday, Jose Iglesias had three hits and Elehuris Montero and Elias Diaz had two hits each for Colorado, which set a season high for runs and hits (22) in a game.

Tennis-Osaka retires, Raducanu exits, Andreescu upsets in Toronto

A tearful Naomi Osaka retired injured and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women's players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Toronto Open on Tuesday. News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year's final Grand Slam but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu.

Basketball-Jackson named in Australia squad for home World Cup

Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson will end her lengthy international retirement at the Women's World Cup in Sydney next month after being named in the Australia squad for the tournament on Wednesday. The 41-year-old triple Olympic silver medallist and 2006 world champion announced her retirement from elite basketball in 2016 after a knee injury prevented her playing at a fifth Olympics in Rio.

Athletics-Polish world champion Fajdek to avoid flying after twice losing gear

Poland's Tokyo Olympics hammer throw bronze medal Pawel Fajdek will travel to this month's European Championship in Munich, Germany, by car as the five times world champion is keen to avoid losing his gear for the third time by travelling by plane. "After the last misadventures, I'd rather pick a mode of transport which is a little safer," Fajdek told Polish news outlet Sportowe Fakty.

Golf-British Open champion Smith joins LIV - report

World number two Cameron Smith has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series in a major coup for the Saudi-backed series, Britain's Telegraph reported on Tuesday. The newspaper said the Australian, the current British Open champion, would play at LIV's event in Boston in September.

Tennis-Serena Williams to retire from playing after U.S. Open

American great Serena Williams said on Tuesday she was "evolving away from tennis" and planned to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 Grand Slam titles following the U.S. Open tournament, which begins later this month. On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.

Tennis-Kyrgios sets up Medvedev clash, Fritz bounces Murray in Montreal

Nick Kyrgios kept his recent hot streak alive with a 6-4 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez at the Canadian Open on Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering second-round showdown with world number one Daniil Medvedev. The Australian was far from his best and even suffered a rare break of serve but his booming serve and thunderous forehand ultimately overpowered the Argentine.

(With inputs from agencies.)