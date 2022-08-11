Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales

Demand for tickets to witness tennis great Serena Williams in action at the U.S. Open spiked in the 24 hours following her announcement that she would retire after the hardcourt major in New York, ticket retailer StubHub told Reuters. "We typically see demand spike on StubHub when a player announces their retirement, and this is especially the case when it's Serena Williams, arguably one of the greatest players to set foot on the tennis court," spokesman Adam Budelli said.

Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett said he feared the worst after landing head-first from a terrible mid-air challenge against South Africa but that his team would continue to be courageous under the Springboks' high ball. Barrett was upended by South Africa winger Kurt-Lee Arendse while rising to intercept a box kick and crashed heavily to the turf late in the 26-10 defeat at Mbombela Stadium last Saturday.

Alleged victim sues Trevor Bauer, claims sexual battery

The woman who accused suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault a year ago is suing him for sexual battery. The Southern California woman filed suit Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the latest legal salvo between the two parties. The lawsuit is a counterclaim to a suit Bauer filed against her and her attorney in April, contending they defamed him.

Tennis-Nadal confirms he will compete at Cincinnati

Rafa Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete at next week's Cincinnati Open after being forced to withdraw from the ongoing Canadian Open due to an abdominal injury. The world number three opted out of the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal with the same strain that has limited his service motion and forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final last month.

Golf-McIlroy says court ruling means playoffs can go on without 'sideshow'

Rory McIlroy welcomed Tuesday's court decision that prevented three players suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf from competing in the lucrative FedExCup playoffs, saying that the competition can now go ahead without unnecessary distractions. A U.S. District Court Judge on Tuesday denied Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford's request for a temporary restraining order against the ban that would have allowed them to compete in the playoffs, which kick off Thursday in Memphis.

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Medvedev on day of upsets in Montreal

Nick Kyrgios produced a serve-and-volley masterclass to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 for his eighth straight win on a day of upsets at the Canadian Open in Montreal on Wednesday. It appeared that top-seeded Russian Medvedev had all the momentum when he eased through the first set tiebreaker and the temperamental Kyrgios smashed a ball into the stratosphere in frustration.

Athletics-Unstoppable Fraser-Pryce seals 100m win in Monaco Diamond League

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorched the track with the fastest time over 100 meters this year at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, winning the race in 10.62 seconds to comfortably beat Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou. Fresh from a fifth world title in Eugene, Oregon last month, Fraser-Pryce had produced blistering performances to clock 10.66 at the Silesia Diamond League event on Saturday and 10.67 at the Hungarian Grand Prix two days later.

Deshaun Watson to start Browns' first preseason game

Deshaun Watson will make his first start in a Cleveland uniform on Friday when the Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener. The Browns said Wednesday in a brief post on their website that most of their starters will play Friday in Jacksonville. Watson, 26, was the only player mentioned by name.

Soccer-Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for a record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Champions League winners Real Madrid outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and kick off their season with a trophy. A first-half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.

Tennis-Serena loses to Bencic in first match of farewell tour

The first stop on Serena Williams' farewell tour came to a quick end as she fell 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in second-round action at the Canadian Open on Wednesday a day after announcing her forthcoming retirement from tennis. Williams arrived on the court to a standing ovation and had the full support of the capacity crowd throughout the 77-minute match but was unable to conjure up the old magic that helped her lift three titles in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)