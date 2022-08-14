Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Tennis-Fiery Halep to face surging Haddad Maia in Canadian Open final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final

Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the Canadian Masters final. He will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's title clash after the Spaniard battled nearly three hours to eke out a 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.

Tennis-Fiery Halep to face surging Haddad Maia in Canadian Open final

Simona Halep dug deep to beat Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 to punch her ticket to Sunday's Canadian Open final where she will face Beatriz Haddad Maia after the Brazilian toppled Karolina Pliskova for her latest win over a marquee player. Two-time tournament champion Halep got off to a sluggish start and the American took full advantage, wrapping up the 35-minute first set with an ace.

Rugby-All Blacks coach Foster hits back at critics after South Africa win

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has called criticism of his team selections "insulting" after New Zealand ended a dismal run with a 35-23 win over hosts South Africa at their Ellis Park stronghold in Johannesburg on Saturday. Foster has been under intense scrutiny as a result of his team's poor form following five losses in their last six matches, with questions raised about the head coach's future ahead of the meeting with the world champions.

Soccer-Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford

A shambolic Manchester United side conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes in a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford on Saturday as their woeful start to the Premier League season continued. United's seventh successive away league defeat was assured long before the interval as Brentford took ruthless advantage of a catalogue of errors by the visitors.

Soccer-Jesus has raised the bar at Arsenal, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke of Gabriel Jesus's positive impact on the rest of the squad after the Brazilian marked his home debut with two goals in a 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. Jesus, who joined from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth around 45 million pounds ($54.6 million), struck twice in the first half and was involved in further goals for Granit Xhaka and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli.

Soccer-Southampton fight back to draw with Leeds

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo cancelled out a double from Leeds United's Rodrigo as the home side roared back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Leeds looked set for the three points before Walker-Peters and Aribo turned the game on its head with superb strikes to ease the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuettl following Saints' heavy loss at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

MLB roundup: Juan Soto hears cheers in return to Washington

Trent Grisham and Brandon Drury hit home runs and Manny Machado belted a two-run double as the San Diego Padres pounded the host Washington Nationals 10-5 on Friday night to open a three-game series. The game's overriding theme was the return of Juan Soto and Josh Bell to Washington barely a week after they were traded from the Nationals to San Diego. Soto drove in a run with a single and finished 2-for-6. Bell was 0-for-5 with a walk.

Swimming-Romania's Popovici breaks world 100m freestyle record at European championships

Romanian teenager David Popovici set a world record in the 100 metres freestyle to win gold in a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatic Championships in Rome on Saturday, surpassing the mark set 13 years ago in the same pool. The 17-year-old sliced 0.5 seconds off the old mark set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which were also held at the Foro Italico, in the era of bodysuits.

Soccer-Manchester City thrash Bournemouth to continue fast start

Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season by thrashing promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The champions wasted no time getting into their stride in the sunshine as Norway striker Erling Haaland marked his home debut with an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's opener after 19 minutes.

Soccer-Barcelona frustrated by gritty Rayo on Lewandowski's debut

Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.

