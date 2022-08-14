Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final

Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the Canadian Masters final. He will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's title clash after the Spaniard battled nearly three hours to eke out a 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.

Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus

More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. City2Surf, which calls itself the world's largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia's biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach.

NFL preseason roundup: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throws TD pass

Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown on the Chiefs' first possession and safety Justin Reid kicked an extra point in Kansas City's 19-14 loss to the host Chicago Bears on Saturday in the preseason opener for both teams. Trevor Siemian threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Bears.

Tennis-Fiery Halep to face surging Haddad Maia in Canadian Open final

Simona Halep dug deep to beat Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 to punch her ticket to Sunday's Canadian Open final where she will face Beatriz Haddad Maia after the Brazilian toppled Karolina Pliskova for her latest win over a marquee player. Two-time tournament champion Halep got off to a sluggish start and the American took full advantage, wrapping up the 35-minute first set with an ace.

MLB roundup: Jacob deGrom strikes out 10 in Mets' 1-0 win

Jacob deGrom outdueled Aaron Nola in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Saturday night, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his third start of the season as the New York Mets edged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Pete Alonso's first-inning RBI single brought home the game's only run as the Mets won for the 16th time in 19 games. The Phillies have lost two of three since winning seven straight.

Cricket-Henry out of Windies tour, Sears in line for ODI debut

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was ruled out of the one-day series in West Indies with a rib injury on Sunday paving the way for Ben Sears's potential ODI debut in the three-match series. Henry first experienced the pain in his left side during training last week and coach Gary Stead said they replaced the player to ensure he did not aggravate the injury.

Soccer-Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng named Guangzhou coach

Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi has been appointed head coach of eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou FC, the club announced on social media. Zheng, who spent 11-and-a-half seasons with the club as a player, replaces Liu Zhiyu at the helm.

Soccer-United players trashed tactical plan, says apologetic Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag apologized to the club's supporters for his team's abject performance in their 4-0 loss against Brentford on Saturday, claiming the players consigned pre-match plans to "the bin". United, the 20-times English champions, sit at the foot of the Premier League standings for the first time in 30 years after Ten Hag kicked off his first campaign in charge with back-to-back defeats following last week's loss to Brighton.

Soccer-Man City crush Bournemouth, Man Utd humiliated at Brentford

Two games into the new Premier League season champions Manchester City raised the bar even higher when they crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to maintain their fast start. A few hours later, however, neighbors Manchester United plumbed new depths when they suffered a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford to sit at the bottom of the table for the first time since 1992.

Soccer-Barcelona frustrated by gritty Rayo on Lewandowski's debut

Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Rafinha.

