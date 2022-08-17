Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena falls in generational clash against Raducanu in Cincinnati; Motor racing-F1 governing body approves 2026 engine regulations and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena falls in generational clash against Raducanu in Cincinnati

Rising teenager Emma Raducanu came out on the winning side of a generational clash against tennis icon Serena Williams with a 6-4 6-0 win in their first-round meeting at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. After a sluggish start, the 23-time Grand Slam champion finally gave the supportive sold-out crowd something to cheer about when she crushed back-to-back aces to cut Raducanu's lead to 4-3.

Motor racing-F1 governing body approves 2026 engine regulations

Formula One's governing body approved engine regulations for 2026 on Tuesday, an eagerly-awaited move that could lead to the arrival of premium Volkswagen Group brands Porsche and Audi.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) also updated the 2022 and 2023 technical rules to address safety concerns.

Soccer - Premier League celebrates 30 year rise to global dominance

The Premier League celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, marking three decades that has seen English club football transformed into the world's leading sports entertainment product. In 1992, the top clubs broke with 104 years of tradition by splitting from the Football League and controversially creating a 'super league' which would keep its own income rather than sharing it with the clubs across all four divisions of the professional game.

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

The NBA will not schedule any games on Election Day to encourage fans to get out and vote in the midterm elections this fall. The league announced Tuesday that the decision "came out of the NBA family's focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement."

NFL roundup: Jets' Mekhi Becton on IR, Broncos cut Travis Fulgham

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.

Tennis-Raducanu cherishes win over Williams, builds confidence for US Open defence

Britain's Emma Raducanu said her victory over 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday has given her confidence a boost just ahead of her U.S. Open title defence. Teenager Raducanu, who has not won a tournament since capturing last year's title at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier, put in a dominant display against Williams, wrapping up a 6-4 6-0 win in just over an hour.

Australia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban rule

Australia has relocated Afghanistan's Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi and other athletes and their family members fleeing Taliban rule, officials said on Wednesday. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said five Afghan families with "ties to the Olympic movement" had arrived in Australia in recent months following a 12-month project to bring them to safety.

Elon Musk tweets 'I'm buying Manchester United'

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, on Tuesday tweeted that he was buying English soccer club Manchester United Plc, without offering any details. Musk has a history of being unconventional and posting irreverent tweets. It was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to acquire Manchester United.

Tennis-Medvedev gets US Open prep back on track with win in Cincinnati

Daniil Medvedev looked like he had a point to prove as the Russian got preparations for his U.S. Open title defence back on track with a 6-4 7-5 win over Biotic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. Medvedev had been building momentum ahead of the year's last Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows by winning a tune-up event in Los Cabos without dropping a set but was beaten by Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Canadian Masters in Montreal last week.

Athletics-Jacobs and Lueckenkemper take European 100 metres golds

Italy's Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women's race by five-thousandths of a second. Jacobs pulled out of last month's world championships before the semi-finals after a flare-up of the thigh injury that has dogged him all season but he was in command throughout Tuesday's final as he came home in 9.95 seconds.

