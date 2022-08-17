Sports News Roundup: Tennis-With defeat to Raducanu, Serena running out of time to find form for US Open; Japan prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel over suspected graft and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-With defeat to Raducanu, Serena running out of time to find form for US Open

Serena Williams' farewell tour suffered another bump in the road on Tuesday with a 6-4 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great's career. Williams has just one professional tournament remaining before the U.S. Open, where she will have one last chance to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Japan prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel over suspected graft

Japanese prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on Wednesday on suspicion of receiving bribes, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office said. Takahashi was not immediately available for comment and did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Motor racing-F1 governing body approves 2026 engine regulations

Formula One's governing body approved engine regulations for 2026 on Tuesday, an eagerly-awaited move that could lead to the arrival of premium Volkswagen Group brands, Porsche and Audi.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) also updated the 2022 and 2023 technical rules to address safety concerns.

NFL roundup: Jets' Mekhi Becton on IR, Broncos cut Travis Fulgham

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.

Tennis-Raducanu cherishes win over Williams, builds confidence for US Open defence

Britain's Emma Raducanu said her victory over 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday has given her confidence a boost just ahead of her U.S. Open title defence. Teenager Raducanu, who has not won a tournament since capturing last year's title at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier, put in a dominant display against Williams, wrapping up a 6-4 6-0 win in just over an hour.

Australia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban rule

Australia has relocated Afghanistan's Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi and other athletes and their family members fleeing Taliban rule, officials said on Wednesday. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said five Afghan families with "ties to the Olympic movement" had arrived in Australia in recent months following a 12-month project to bring them to safety.

Musk's tweets about buying Manchester United no joke for fed-up fans

Having seen eight coaches come and go in less than 10 years, Manchester United fans know their false dawns. Wednesday shed a different light on strife at the giant football club: Elon Musk said he was buying it - and then said it was all a joke. Musk, the world's richest person, said early on Wednesday that he hadn't been serious when he tweeted hours previously that he was going to buy Manchester United Plc, now languishing at the foot of the English Premier League as fed-up fans urge current owners, the American Glazer family to sell up.

Tennis-Medvedev gets US Open prep back on track with win in Cincinnati

Daniil Medvedev looked like he had a point to prove as the Russian got preparations for his U.S. Open title defence back on track with a 6-4 7-5 win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. Medvedev had been building momentum ahead of the year's last Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows by winning a tune-up event in Los Cabos without dropping a set but was beaten by Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Canadian Masters in Montreal last week.

Athletics-Jacobs and Lueckenkemper take European 100 metres golds

Italy's Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women's race by five-thousandths of a second. Jacobs pulled out of last month's world championships before the semi-finals after a flare up of the thigh injury that has dogged him all season but he was in command throughout Tuesday's final as he came home in 9.95 seconds.

MLB roundup: Charlie Morton, Braves blank Mets

Veteran Charlie Morton struck out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matt Olson drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to eight games. Morton (6-5) allowed three hits and one walk. It was his sixth scoreless stint of the season, and the strikeout total matched his season high. Olson, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, has hit safely in eight consecutive games.

